LA CROSSE — It's been a whirlwind year for Jordan McKnight.
But it's also been a successful one.
The Stanley-Boyd senior made the most of his first trip to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships, bringing home three Division 3 podium finishes in sprint races on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
McKnight finished third in the 400-meter dash in 49.91 seconds, was fourth in the 200 (22.62) and fifth in the 100 (11.17) to earn three top-five finishes to cap his career.
At this time one year ago, McKnight had yet to advance to state during his prep career. But an offseason heavy with speed training and work on his starts powered McKnight to a breakthrough senior campaign, one that included a clean sweep of the three sprint races in the Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships before accomplishing the feat again at regionals and sectionals.
"I feel great," McKnight said. "Just getting here my first year, getting on the podium for all three of my events (and) running some decent times."
McKnight opened his day with his fifth in the 100, .01 seconds behind Aquinas' Evan Weber fourth as Aquinas runner Lukas Beck won in 10.74. Following a little down time, McKnight returned to the track to take third in the 400 as Wild Rose's Ashton Schwartzman won in 49.01 and Manawa's Bo Koehn was second in 49.79. McKnight earned his third medal by taking fourth in the 200 (22.62) as Beck won his second sprint title of the day (21.84).
McKnight was third in the 200 and 400 and fifth in the 100 during Friday's preliminaries and backed up those times in Saturday's finals.
"It's been a great year for me," McKnight said. "I'm glad to get down here."
Friday was the first time McKnight had stepped foot into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the state championships, only seeing the venue while watching online streams in previous years. He admittedly had some nerves early but quickly worked through them and ran more confident after becoming familiar with the surroundings of the expansive two-day meet.
He and Thorp sprinter Molly Milliren both podiumed in all three of their sprint races on Saturday, a strong performance for the Western Cloverbelt sprinters.
"We were mentioned a lot everywhere," McKnight said of Milliren and himself. "It's pretty crazy, coming from a small town coming up here. I'm not trying to brag or anything but I'm not used to losing. I've been taking first in every event and then coming here is an honor racing with some of these undefeated champs and everything."
In addition to his sprint sweeps down the stretch, McKnight also entered state with the third fastest time in all divisions in the 100 after posting a 10.72 at a meet in Spencer on May 7.
One year ago McKnight was watching the state championships from afar. This weekend he was one of its most prolific sprinters.
"I didn't think it was possible," McKnight said of the jump from his junior to senior season. "I honestly don't know how I got this good. I just went from junior (year) into senior year, I just pushed myself and became the third fastest kid in the state (in the 100) somehow. I just dedicated myself and got all the way down here."
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right)
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right) pose with their boys wheelchair team state championship trophy on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
Gilman's Evelyn Fryza makes a warmup toss.
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs in the 100-meter dash.
Thorp's Molly Milliren
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight runs alongside Colfax's Jeremy Artist during the Division 1 100-meter finals on Saturday at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson (left) and Parkview's Isaac Morris (right)
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
Cadott's coach Pat Rothbauer (left) and Andy Hinzmann (right)
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer coach Nick Schumacher and Grace Post
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer warms up before the girls 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Grace Post
Bloomer's Grace Post (foreground) watches her youngster sister Alexa Post cross the finish line to win the 800-meter relay state championship.
Bloomer's Alexa Post
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's (from left) Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman pose on the podium after winning the Division 2 state championship in the 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
McDonell coach Marty Bushland celebrates with Rachel Smiskey after Smiskey took fifth in the Division 3 shot put.
Thorp's Molly Milliren
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
Bloomer's Alexa Post
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post smiles as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann clears a hurdle during the Division 3 300-meter hurdles finals on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
Gilman's Torger Crick
Gilman's Torger Crick
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek competes in the Division 3 800-meter run on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Thorp's Molly Milliren
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs to the finish in the Division 3 200-meter dash on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Thorp's Molly Milliren
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
