Prep Track and Field: With school record secured, McDonell's Anderson taking aim at Division 3 state 3,200-meter mark

Names like Codie See, Grant Pulver and Nick Zander stand at the top of the mountain in the history of the successful McDonell track and field team’s distance program.

Last fall Dan Anderson wanted to know what it would take to make a run at joining that elite group.

Anderson broke Zander’s school record in the 3,200-meter run earlier this season and is within striking distance of the state record as the track and field season hits the homestretch of the regular season. The start of Anderson’s pursuit came at the end of the cross country season last fall when the senior took third place overall at the Division 3 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids, less than two seconds out of second place.

Following that performance Anderson asked McDonell cross country and track and field coach Marty Bushland what kind of training plans the likes of See, Pulver and Zander put together late in their high school careers. Anderson kept training after the cross country season ended and ran well at the Eastbay Midwest Region Cross Country Championships on Nov. 27 in Kenosha, finishing 46th in the star-studded race with a time of 15:57.30 as he broke the 16-minute barrier.

“It’s a neat event and he ran there and ran really well and I think it ignited how good he truly could be,” Bushland said of Anderson’s performance that day.

Anderson continued to train throughout the winter and entered the spring ready to run. He won the 3,200 at the Madison West Relays on April 2, edging out Marquette’s Ben Deguire by two tenths of a second to win the race in 9:36.20. The improvement kept coming and Anderson earned his place in program history when he set a new school record in the 3,200 on April 29 at the Hale Distance Night in a meet hosted by Nathan Hale in West Allis. Anderson took fourth place in 9:18.74, beating Zander’s previous mark of 9:22.12 set in 2014 and Bushland said Anderson had plenty left in the tank at the end of the race.

“The focus basically was the school record,” Anderson said. “After cross country we thought it was possible to do it and we worked winter setting myself up to do it and then it just fell into place – perfect weather and went out and did that.”

But now the focus is changing for Anderson. His 3,200 time is not only the best in McDonell program history, but is among the best Division 3 times in state history according to Bushland. The Division 3 state meet record is held by Eau Claire Immanuel’s Darin Lau at 9:07.62, a mark he set in winning the title in 2014 over Darlington’s Tyson Miehe (9:08.87). That year both runners broke the previous record held by Chetek’s Al Severude, a time of 9:18.17 set in 1984.

Bushland is very familiar with the 2014 state track and field championships — that’s the season the Macks brought home the Division 3 state title in a stellar team performance led by Zander and Pulver. Anderson is within 12 seconds of the state record and while that doesn’t sound like much in a 2-mile race, it is.

“We always talk about the next logical step,” Bushland said. “You’re making progression in running from 9:36 to 9:18 and to say 10 more seconds, 11 seconds it’s basically a little more than a second a lap (with) eight laps in the race. Can you figure out how to get a second and those are hard seconds.”

Last season Anderson advanced to the Division 3 state track and field championships in the 1,600 and 3,200. As a junior he took seventh in the 1,600 and 10th in the 3,200 as he ran both events on the same day when the WIAA moved the state championships to a three-day format with one division on each day.

Anderson’s collegiate running future is also secured as he will be running in college at UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks finished fifth at the Division III cross country national championships last fall and Anderson said it didn’t take long upon visiting to see Whitewater was where he wanted to be.

“Christian Patzka and Gunner Schlender are both freshmen eligibility there right now running phenomenally and I went down there, had a great time and figured that’s the place to go for me,” Anderson said of Whitewater.

The track and field postseason begins in less than two weeks and Anderson said the plan is to run the 1-mile and 2-mile races for sure. Bushland isn’t concerned with how Anderson places in regionals and sectionals, he simply wants the senior to be in a position to advance to state and then go from there.

Anderson has battled with Durand senior Parker Schneider plenty on the track and cross country course over the years. Schneider won the Division 3 1,600 state championship a season ago and Anderson and Schneider will see each other beginning at regionals in Durand.

Anderson edged Neillsville’s Taytor Lowry by one hundreth of a second to win the 1,600 at last Friday’s Oriole Invitational before being edged by the same margin by Lowry in the 800.

“I think it’s always better to have competition then to do it solo,” Anderson said. “I always said to Marty I’d rather die trying and run fast then get first and run a slow time.”

Zander holds the Division 3 state meet record in the 1,600, a time of 4:11.65 which he set in his 2014 victory.

As the competition picks up in the coming weeks, Anderson expects his times to improve as well. Anderson doesn’t know if that’ll lead to a state championship or any state records, but as he hits the stretch run of his prep career he knows those are realistic possibilities.

“It’s a good margin when you’re going that fast but it’s the next logical step I think for us,” Anderson said.

