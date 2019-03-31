Try 3 months for $3

Talented returners and a host of possible contributors make up the Chi-Hi track and field team this season.

Under third-year coach Becky Nette, the Cardinals boys and girls teams will be carried by state qualifiers from a season ago while looking for younger, less experienced athletes to take steps forward.

“We definitely have a very young crew, but I think it’s going to be a talented one,” Nette said.

The Cardinals lost state qualifiers in Mitch Stelter, Madelyn Hedrington, Katie Faris and Ally Lehmann but return distance runner Ella Behling, thrower JD Czech and Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson in wheelchair events.

After placing 20th at state in the 800, Behling will look to lead the Cardinals’ girls team. Behling topped the Chippewa County track and field honor roll in the event finishing in two minutes, 21.61 seconds at regionals as freshman and will look to improve that mark in her second varsity season.

Madalyn Schmidley tied the school record clearing 9-feet in the pole last season and will lead the girls field events with high jumper Sammie Riedel.

Schmidley was fifth at the conference meet and took eighth as sectionals. Riedel won a regional championship with a top jump 5-feet and was second at the Big Rivers Conference championship meet.

Czech returns for the boys team after qualifying for last year’s state meet in the discus. His high-mark of 156-feet at sectionals earned him a spot at state where he finished 17th. Czech is also looking to improve in the shot put after a top throw of 48-2 last season.

“He’s already starting to throw shot really well,” Nette said of Czech. “He already has a farther mark than he did last year, so I’m really excited to see what he can do in the shot and disc.”

Czech won the shot put at UW-Stout’s Blue Devil invite in the indoor season with a throw of 45-10.5. Teammate Jacob Anderson took third at the event and Nette said he has shown significant improvement from the end of last season.

Wiberg and Anderson will look to continue the success from last year after teaming up for a state wheelchair team title. Wiberg won the 1,600 and 100 at state and finished second in the 400 and shot. Anderson in his first state meet came in third in the 800, fourth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and placed seventh in the shot.

“I think they are going to do a really good job of putting out marks,” Nette said of Wiberg and Anderson. “They’re both looking a lot stronger than last year, so I’m excited to see what they are going to do.”

Nick Rothbauer and Ross Kaz have the chance to take over the top spots in their events as Rothbauer had to compete in the hurdles with Stelter and Kaz was behind Cade Meyer.

The team has about 40 freshman joining the team and Nette said it could take a good chunk of the year to determine where each athlete will excel. The same could be said of other less experienced athletes that are now upperclassmen and will be counted to contribute.

“We’re just hoping that our younger kids after having a couple years of experience are able to take that next step,” Nette said.

The Cardinals next meet is on Tuesday at the Big Rivers indoor relays at UW-Eau Claire before the Stout Elite Meet hosted at UW-Stout on Friday.

Nette is looking for those competing to continue to show positive steps from the earlier indoor meets use that for momentum heading outdoors.

“Right now we’re not looking for the best times of the season, we’re doing a lot training right now,” Nette said, “so we just want to use those as practice meets and hopefully figure out where to go from there.”

The Cardinals have lots of question marks this season but there are plenty of options to fill those holes. The young talent Chi-Hi boasts this season has Nette excited to see who steps up and provides valuable contributions to this year’s team.

“I’m just excited to see what is going to happen this season and hopefully we can have some diamonds in the rough,” Nette said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Chippewa Herald sports reporter