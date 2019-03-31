Members of the 2019 Chi-Hi boys track and field team (front row, from left): Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson. Second row: AJ Sherbinow, Gabe Mattson, David Hughes, Liam Bates, Gabe Vargas, Jacob Thompson, JD Czech, Landon Brunke, Sam Peterson and Tyler Dean. Third row: Nick Rees, Cooper Porzondek, Brayden Warwick, Quentin Twyman, Lukas Dean, Bohde Torkelson, Wes Partlo, Mitchel Metzenbauer, Kody Bresina, Christian Aronsen and Nick Brenger. Fourth row: Ross Kaz, Noah Graffunder, Danny Moucha, Logan Scott, Benjamin LeMay, Nick Bruder, David Dvoracek, Steven Coulson, Jason Thach, Riley Pettman and Gabe Laus. Fifth row: Jared Lemminger, Ethan Finaszzo, Tyes Volhovan, Orion Caneff, Rico DeLeon, Ty Robarge, Nick Rothbauer, Bryant Petska, Jaykob Hamman, Hunter Hayes and Devondre Jaquish. Sixth row: Keyton Solberg, Riley Sweeney, Ryan Beranek, Zandy Slowiak, Drew Post, Adam Nardin, Jordan Simonson, Steel Brooke, Kegan Gerlach, Mason Kruger and Austin Smith.
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling runs at the Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships last May in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Members of the 2019 Chi-Hi girls track and field team (front row, from left): Kaitlyn Buckli, Theresa Nichols, Mahryn Leibrandt, Sammie Riedel, Madalyn Schmidley, Signe Anderson, Kaitlyn Tinberg, Hannah Sillman, Emily Anderson, Ella Hutzler and Grace Meinen. Second row: Evelyn Kelly, Sam Jaeger, Ruthann Haile, Maddie Helland, Marnie Barth, Alexis Zenner, Kaylee Launderville, Halei Nelson, Alycea Vranish, Marissa Monpas and Tess Pitsch. Third row: Hailie Pedersen, Lizzy Bowe, Alyssa Potts, Evie Hietpas, Brystal Roshell, Sydnea Berg, Megan Sworski, Emily Fliehr, Dan Mercier, Serena Peterson, Laney Mercier and Kristine Felmlee. Fourth row: Nyah Matthews, Serena Tatu, Jayden Hoover, Ava Hakes, Sophie Hedrington, Jasmine Johnson, Sydney Goss, Larissa Kaz, Taylor Jensen, Teagen Swift and Nadia Detlaff. Fifth row: Aisha Browman, Alexa Mercier, Kira Isenberger, Ashley Jenness, Ella Behling, Megan Ludy, Hayley Zimmerman, Genevieve Brehmer, Riley Hinke and Anna Uttecht.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
The Cardinals lost state qualifiers in Mitch Stelter, Madelyn Hedrington, Katie Faris and Ally Lehmann but return distance runner Ella Behling, thrower JD Czech and Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson in wheelchair events.
After placing 20th at state in the 800, Behling will look to lead the Cardinals’ girls team. Behling topped the Chippewa County track and field honor roll in the event finishing in two minutes, 21.61 seconds at regionals as freshman and will look to improve that mark in her second varsity season.
Madalyn Schmidley tied the school record clearing 9-feet in the pole last season and will lead the girls field events with high jumper Sammie Riedel.
Schmidley was fifth at the conference meet and took eighth as sectionals. Riedel won a regional championship with a top jump 5-feet and was second at the Big Rivers Conference championship meet.
Czech returns for the boys team after qualifying for last year’s state meet in the discus. His high-mark of 156-feet at sectionals earned him a spot at state where he finished 17th. Czech is also looking to improve in the shot put after a top throw of 48-2 last season.
“He’s already starting to throw shot really well,” Nette said of Czech. “He already has a farther mark than he did last year, so I’m really excited to see what he can do in the shot and disc.”
Czech won the shot put at UW-Stout’s Blue Devil invite in the indoor season with a throw of 45-10.5. Teammate Jacob Anderson took third at the event and Nette said he has shown significant improvement from the end of last season.
Wiberg and Anderson will look to continue the success from last year after teaming up for a state wheelchair team title. Wiberg won the 1,600 and 100 at state and finished second in the 400 and shot. Anderson in his first state meet came in third in the 800, fourth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and placed seventh in the shot.
“I think they are going to do a really good job of putting out marks,” Nette said of Wiberg and Anderson. “They’re both looking a lot stronger than last year, so I’m excited to see what they are going to do.”
Nick Rothbauer and Ross Kaz have the chance to take over the top spots in their events as Rothbauer had to compete in the hurdles with Stelter and Kaz was behind Cade Meyer.
The team has about 40 freshman joining the team and Nette said it could take a good chunk of the year to determine where each athlete will excel. The same could be said of other less experienced athletes that are now upperclassmen and will be counted to contribute.
“We’re just hoping that our younger kids after having a couple years of experience are able to take that next step,” Nette said.
The Cardinals next meet is on Tuesday at the Big Rivers indoor relays at UW-Eau Claire before the Stout Elite Meet hosted at UW-Stout on Friday.
Nette is looking for those competing to continue to show positive steps from the earlier indoor meets use that for momentum heading outdoors.
“Right now we’re not looking for the best times of the season, we’re doing a lot training right now,” Nette said, “so we just want to use those as practice meets and hopefully figure out where to go from there.”
The Cardinals have lots of question marks this season but there are plenty of options to fill those holes. The young talent Chi-Hi boasts this season has Nette excited to see who steps up and provides valuable contributions to this year’s team.
“I’m just excited to see what is going to happen this season and hopefully we can have some diamonds in the rough,” Nette said.
