After an earlier than expected exit from last year’s playoffs, Bloomer volleyball is positioned to compete at the top of the Heart O’North and exceed last year’s results.
The Blackhawks took the first set in a Division 2 regional final match last season against Rice Lake before Warriors rattled off three sets in a row to end Bloomer’s season.
With a strong core ready to step up and replace the Blackhawks’ significant losses, Bloomer coach Liz Bohl has expectations to be a top contender in the battle for the conference title with Barron and Cumberland as the biggest threats.
The Blackhawks will look to extend their streak of three consecutive Heart O’North Conference titles this year.
Bloomer must fill roles left behind by first-team all-conference members Sidney Kostner and Kendall Zeman, second-team member Justyne Burgess and honorable mention Shaina Zwiefelhofer.
Returning this season is second team all-conference and honorable mention all-state Grace Post. Post tallied 294 kills last season, along with 54 blocks.
Chloee Swartz, Jessica Barr and Bailey McConaughey will also play prominent roles for the Blackhawks.
Swartz (93) and McConaughey (92) each had serve percentages over 90 percent in 2017. Swartz also collected 403 assists and 174 digs on the season with McConaughey having 121 digs.
Barr scored 155 kills a season ago and added 81 blocks.
Bloomer began the season at the Warhawk Invitational at UW-Whitewater last Friday and Saturday, going 3-4.
On Tuesday, Bloomer defeated Colfax 3-1 on the road before going 3-0 in a quad at Cadott.
The Blackhawks begin Heart O’North play on Sept. 6 when they host Cumberland.
Stanley-Boyd
The Orioles face a year of building after losing nine letterwinners from a season ago.
Gone are second team All-Western Cloverbelt Amanda Staib and honorable mention all-conference Liz Campbell and Brianna Turner.
Rainy Antolak returns as head coach after coaching the Orioles in 2014 and 2015.
One of four returning letterwinners is Arianna Mason, who received honorable mention all-conference accolades a season ago. She will be joined by seniors Crystal Wozniak and Bailey Straskowski in leading an inexperienced Stanley-Boyd squad.
Antolak hopes to improve upon the Orioles fourth-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt in 2017.
The Orioles opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Saint Croix Central on Aug. 21 and on Thursday were in a tournament in Greenwood. They begin conference play when hosting Thorp on Sept. 6.
Cadott
The Hornets will be starting fresh in 2018 under new head coach James Bremness.
Bremness was an assistant at Altoona from 2015-2017.
The Hornets will look to improved upon a 1-6 record in Western Cloverbelt play last season.
Cadott returns senior Jenna Sedlacek an honorable mention all-conference performer from a year ago. Sedlacek will be joined by seniors Kaitlyn Tice, Madeline Wahl and Mariah Woodford.
The Hornets began play on Thursday hosting a quad. Conference action for Cadott begins on Sept. 6 when the Hornets host Altoona.
Lake Holcombe
The Chieftains return six letterwinnners from Lake Holcombe’s 2017 East Lakeland Conference title team.
Aubrey Meddaugh returns this season for the Chieftains. She was first-team All-East Lakeland last season. Second-team performer Emma Elmberg will join her in leading Lake Holcombe.
Beth Meddaugh enters her fourth season as head coach for the Chieftains.
Meddaugh expects to get contributions this season from a strong freshman class. She also feel confident Lake Holcombe will compete atop the East Lakeland this season. Cornell and Birchwood appear to be the biggest obstacle in repeating as conference champs according to Meddaugh.
The Chieftains began East Lakeland play on Monday with a 3-2 loss to Cornell. They defeated Flambeau on Thursday and host Winter on Tuesday.
New Auburn
The Trojans return five letterwinners from last as they hope to move up the standings in the East Lakeland Conference.
New Auburn has a team of seven athletes this season and coach Liz Cruse said the small roster will provide challenges this season.
The Trojans only lose one senior from last season, but that senior will be difficult to replace as Christina Gordon was second-team all-conference last year.
Returning this season is senior Nadia Rada, an honorable mention All-East Lakeland performer in 2017.
Cruse said Rada will be an important leader for the Trojans this season from her outside hitter position. Senior middle hitter Emma Bischel will join Rada in leading New Auburn.
The Trojans hosted Bruce on Thursday. They resume play at home against Birchwood on Tuesday.
NOTE: Preview information for Cornell was not returned in time for this preview.
