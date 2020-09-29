Prep Volleyball: Bloomer finding ways to build chemistry quicker amid shortened regular season

"We're young, but it's a lot of the seniors coaching on the court but they take all the details and everything we give them," Kostner said.

The junior Post and sophomore Seibel also played in the lineup for the state-bound Blackhawks a season ago but now a large group of first-year players are learning the ropes. Seibel had four kills while juniors Leah Bleskacek and Jacobs had two kills as a part of an offense Bohl has said will need to be more balanced this season.

Herrick and Jacobs have taken over as setters for the graduated duo of Rylie Jarr and Jordan Kilma and early in the season kept the offense moving smoothly.

"I just think they're very competitive," Bohl said of the young players. "They're very coachable, eager to learn and I feel like that's a credit to them. They know what kind of program they're coming into and they want to contribute in continued success."

Bischel and Breu give the Blackhawks experience and athleticism at the net while Kostner, a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state honorable mention in 2019, anchors the defense.