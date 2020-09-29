Prep Volleyball: Bloomer finding ways to build chemistry quicker amid shortened regular season

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team has many new masked faces in the lineup this fall.
But that hasn't changed lofty expectations the Blackhawks have set for themselves.
Bloomer improved to 4-0 overall on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Spooner (25-14, 25-17, 25-13).
Megan Bischel and Alexa Post each had seven kills for the Blackhawks (4-0, 4-0). Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 14 and eight assists, respectively, while Josie Kostner had a team-high 17 digs and Kostner and Bischel had six aces apiece.
"Obviously we want to continue to play at a high level," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "We have expectations. If there's a postseason, we want to make a run. This year we're a little bit younger in some of our newer spots than maybe we have been in the past but eager. Very eager, athletic, very skilled. I'm pleased with the progress from game one, this is game four. We've made steps and I'm really happy with where we're at right now."
The Blackhawks advanced to the state tournament for the first time last season, making it to the Division 2 state semifinals before falling to McFarland. Many of the players from that team have graduated.
But those that are back have taken the lead in upping their game while making sure the young faces earning their first taste of varsity action are prepared. Bohl is happy with how seniors Kostner, Bischel and Nicole Breu have taken the lead in a unique environment for a season.
"We're young, but it's a lot of the seniors coaching on the court but they take all the details and everything we give them," Kostner said.
Prep Volleyball Highlights: Bloomer 3, Spooner 0. pic.twitter.com/7TAiq8u8V7— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) September 30, 2020
The junior Post and sophomore Seibel also played in the lineup for the state-bound Blackhawks a season ago but now a large group of first-year players are learning the ropes. Seibel had four kills while juniors Leah Bleskacek and Jacobs had two kills as a part of an offense Bohl has said will need to be more balanced this season.
Herrick and Jacobs have taken over as setters for the graduated duo of Rylie Jarr and Jordan Kilma and early in the season kept the offense moving smoothly.
Support Local Journalism
"I just think they're very competitive," Bohl said of the young players. "They're very coachable, eager to learn and I feel like that's a credit to them. They know what kind of program they're coming into and they want to contribute in continued success."
Bischel and Breu give the Blackhawks experience and athleticism at the net while Kostner, a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state honorable mention in 2019, anchors the defense.
"The senior leadership role is huge," Bohl said. "Obviously not having as many games and opportunities, the seniors have been great at trying to create some activities for everybody to do to build that team chemistry. They've really been positive on the court helping those younger players with positioning and just little things, expectations that you need to see at higher level. They've been phenomenal."
The fall volleyball schedules have been drastically changed for coronavirus-related reasons and Bloomer is playing a Heart O'North Conference only schedule of nine games. Gone are high profile tournaments at Whitewater, Hudson and Eau Claire North. Gone is the team's home invitational, one that was set to expand and include more teams including McDonell this fall.
The team will play only a fraction of the amount of games in the regular season — just nine compared to 35 from a season ago.
So the team has turned to more in-depth film study, breaking down more of the action from the contests the team has to point out strengths and weaknesses to work on in practice, since players have fewer opportunities to perfect those skills in competition.
"It's a lot of film work that points each out person and we work on it in practice so we're out at practice early, it's a hard practice every time," Kostner said.
Bloomer exited Tuesday as one of three team still unbeaten in Heart O'North play, joined by Ladysmith and Saint Croix Falls. The Blackhawks will see those teams in the coming weeks as the 'Hawks play at Saint Croix Falls on Thursday with Ladysmith further down the schedule at home on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
This year's Division 2 postseason regional includes Altoona, Baldwin-Woodville, Elk Mound, Saint Croix Central and Stanley-Boyd. The Blackhawks have advanced to the sectional finals or further three times in the last four years.
If Bloomer is going to gear up for another run, the team's younger players will have to grow faster than normal — just as they've been doing thus far in this young and abbreviated season.
"I think the biggest thing for Bloomer is when we're having fun, we play really well together," Kostner said. "So I think it's just part of keeping your head in the game and if you make mistakes you have to shake it off."
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Spooner at Bloomer volleyball 9-29-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!