BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team celebrated senior night with a dominant performance to remain undefeated in Heart O'North Conference play.
The Blackhawks (23-5, 6-0) defeated Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in straight sets (25-5, 25-11, 25-11) on Thursday in Bloomer.
"I think our girls were excited, they did the little things and they served really well tonight," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said.
Bloomer jumped out to early leads in each set and cruised to victory.
The Blackhawks opened up a 8-1 advantage in set one leading to a Bulldogs timeout. Jessica Barr had two aces and Grace Post scored three kills prior to the timeout.
Leading 10-4, Bloomer went on a 15-1 run to close out the first set.
"Our goal and what we’ve been talking about in the gym this week is to do the little things," Bohl said. "Work on the things that we still need to work on, be consistent and play well. Control what we can control."
The Blackhawks did just that having two serving errors and one receiving error in the match.
Bloomer was up 10-2 to start set two. The Blackhawks then had a 11-4 run and eventually Post tallied two kills to end the set.
After a 13-3 start by Bloomer in the third set, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser called a timeout.
The Bulldogs responded scoring four of six points to pull within eight points.
Bloomer didn't let Chetek-Weyerhaeuser hang around much longer as they had a 10-2 run to earn the sweep and close out the match.
Post had a team-high 16 kills and Barr added eight. Bailey McConaughey lead Bloomer 11 with digs, with Barr and Post tallying six and Larissa Fossum having five.
Chloee Swartz had 17 assists to lead the Blackhawks and Aspyn Arendt had 15.
Bloomer has one more match against Hayward on Tuesday before participating in two conference events on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 11 to close out the regular season.
Although Bloomer remains unbeaten in conference play Bohl wants them to remain focused with the goal to win the conference.
"I think we need to continue to practice hard and to go back to and remember what we do well and remember where we need to work. We have to push ourselves in the gym in our practices."
Beyond a conference title, Bloomer has aspirations of a deep postseason run. After an earlier than expected exit last season in a Division 2 regional, Bohl wants the team to continue working against themselves in practice to best prepare themselves for the elevated level of competition the postseason will bring.
"I always tell the girls that your best competition is right here in the gym," Bohl said, "so it’s challenging each other and going against each other hard and preparing for what we hope will be that deep run this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.