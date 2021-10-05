Prep Volleyball: Bloomer rounding into form with new coach, lineup and conference with postseason on horizon

‘New’ is the buzz word this fall for the Bloomer volleyball team.

The Blackhawks have a new coach, are playing in a new conference and have some new players in the lineup.

But the ’Hawks are gaining chemistry as the season has gone on entering a busy week of action on the court.

Heather Henry takes over as the head coach for the Blackhawks this fall for Elizabeth Bohl after serving as an assistant coach last season. This fall is one of change for most Bloomer sports as the school moves into the Western Cloverbelt Conference for all sports except for football. That means the ’Hawks come into a conference with three teams (McDonell, Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild) coming off state tournament appearances.

Henry credited the conference for being tough from top to bottom as the Blackhawks have won three of their first five league games with wins over Cadott, McDonell and Eau Claire Regis.

“Honestly the girls have adjusted really well,” Henry said. “I was part of the program last year but they have all adjusted well. I think the biggest thing is I just tell the girls we need to have fun. When we step out on the court there’s a reason that we’re here. There’s a reason you’re doing what you’re doing and it’s a privilege to be part of a program. Don’t take it for granted because at any moment that can be taken away from us.”

The first-year head coach also saw plenty of competition at Bloomer’s home invite on Saturday, a tournament with five teams earning state ranking. Bloomer went 2-2 on the day, starting off with wins over Osceola and Fall Creek before falling to eventual champion Chi-Hi and Saint Croix Central. The big win of the day for Bloomer came against the Western Cloverbelt leading Crickets as the Blackhawks rallied after losing the opening set for a three-set triumph. Fall Creek swept Bloomer in three sets on Sept. 23.

“We knew that our pool was going to be tough,” Henry said. “There really wasn’t a team there that wasn’t going to be great (at) volleyball and honestly the Fall Creek win got a lot of confidence for us. It was great volleyball from both sides. They were hitting, they were passing everything off. Our serve receive and that was one thing that led us with that way.”

It’s been an up-and-down season to start for Bloomer. The Blackhawks started the season 8-1 at the two-day Whitewater Warhawk Invite with the lone loss coming to McFarland in a rematch from their 2019 Division 2 state semifinal matchup. Bloomer was then swept at a quad in Somerset but has played well in more recent weeks, taking third at the Eau Claire North invitational on Sept. 18 and winning three of four matchups in Medford on Sept. 25.

Henry, a Chi-Hi grad, said her team has been focused on being mentally tough and focusing on building chemistry and meshing. The Blackhawks did that in Saturday’s victories and Henry has seen the improvement from her team in more recent games.

Bloomer (21-11) started out a busy week on Monday by splitting two matchups at the Colfax triangular, beating Colfax and falling to Menomonie. The Blackhawks jump back into Western Cloverbelt Conference competition at Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday and Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday. Henry is looking for her team to play ‘crisp’ down the stretch and be strong on defense and passing as the Blackhawks seek another deep playoff run.

“I’m not taking anything away from the hitters but if we don’t have a pass, there’s not really much the setter can do to set our hitters so they can hit the ball,” Henry said.

Bloomer has won four regional championships in the past five years and advanced to state two years ago.

