Four members of the Bloomer volleyball team have been selected to the All-Heart O'North Conference's first team for the 2018 season.
Senior outside/middle hitter Jessica Barr, senior libero Bailey McConaughey, senior outside hitter Grace Post and senior setter Chloee Swartz were four of the eight players selected to the first team.
Senior middle blocker Kenadi Poirier was chosen to the second team.
First Team—Emily Linsmeyer, Barron, Outside Hitter, Senior; Lydia Miller, Barron, Outside Hitter, Senior; Jessica Barr, Bloomer, Outside/Middle Hitter, Senior; Bailey McConaughey, Bloomer, Libero, Senior; Grace Post, Bloomer, Outside Hitter, Senior; Chloee Swartz, Bloomer, Setter, Senior; Ania Hyatt, Cumberland, Middle Hitter, Junior; Delaney Herbes, Ladysmith, Outside Hitter, Senior.
Second Team—Amia Fornell, Barron, Middle Hitter, Senior; Julia Wirth, Barron, Setter, Junior; Kenadi Poirier, Bloomer, Middle Blocker, Senior; Maggie Reisner, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Middle Hitter, Junior; Isabella West, Cumberland, Setter, Senior; Faith Meltz, Ladysmith, Setter, Junior.
Honorable Mention—Brooke Hanson, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Middle Hitter, Senior; Madeleine Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Outside Hitter, Sophomore; Lauren Green, Cumberland, Outside Hitter, Senior; Annie Zawistowski, Hayward, Setter, Senior; Jayda Klobucher, Northwestern, Left Hitter, Junior; Brooke Ogren, Northwestern, Middle Blocker, Junior; Camryn Derek, Spooner, Libero, Junior; Monica Plesums, Spooner, Hitter, Senior.
