Three Bloomer volleyball players have been named to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team for the 2019 season.

Senior outside hitter Larissa Fossum, junior libero Josie Kostner and senior middle hitter Emma Krejci were three of the eight players named to the first team.

Senior setter Rylie Jarr and senior outside hitter Emma Seibel were named to the team as honorable mentions.

All-Heart O'North Conference

First Team—Julia Wirth, Barron; Larissa Fossum, Bloomer; Josie Kostner, Bloomer; Emma Krejci, Bloomer; Jamey Crotteau, Cameron; Bri Klabunde, Cameron; Ania Hyatt, Cumberland; Faith Meltz, Ladysmith.

Second Team—Megan Bartlett, Barron; Chloe Miller, Barron; Ramsey Kraczek, Cameron; Greta Jorstad, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Emily Egle, Ladysmith; Abby Meltz, Ladysmith; Brynn Erickson, Northwestern; Brooke Ogren, Northwestern; Kara Romportl, Spooner.

Honorable Mention—Izzy Johnson, Barron; Gracie Smith, Barron; Rylie Jarr, Bloomer; Emma Seibel, Bloomer; Bailey Engelstad, Cameron; Kamyree Heggedahl, Cameron; Anna Schmitt, Hayward; Rian Engelhardt, Ladysmith; Jaydon Goette, Northwestern; Camryn Dezek, Spooner.

