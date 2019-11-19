Three Bloomer volleyball players have been named to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team for the 2019 season.
Senior outside hitter Larissa Fossum, junior libero Josie Kostner and senior middle hitter Emma Krejci were three of the eight players named to the first team.
Senior setter Rylie Jarr and senior outside hitter Emma Seibel were named to the team as honorable mentions.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
All-Heart O'North Conference
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
First Team—Julia Wirth, Barron; Larissa Fossum, Bloomer; Josie Kostner, Bloomer; Emma Krejci, Bloomer; Jamey Crotteau, Cameron; Bri Klabunde, Cameron; Ania Hyatt, Cumberland; Faith Meltz, Ladysmith.
Second Team—Megan Bartlett, Barron; Chloe Miller, Barron; Ramsey Kraczek, Cameron; Greta Jorstad, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Emily Egle, Ladysmith; Abby Meltz, Ladysmith; Brynn Erickson, Northwestern; Brooke Ogren, Northwestern; Kara Romportl, Spooner.
Honorable Mention—Izzy Johnson, Barron; Gracie Smith, Barron; Rylie Jarr, Bloomer; Emma Seibel, Bloomer; Bailey Engelstad, Cameron; Kamyree Heggedahl, Cameron; Anna Schmitt, Hayward; Rian Engelhardt, Ladysmith; Jaydon Goette, Northwestern; Camryn Dezek, Spooner.
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Bloomer volleyball vs McFarland 11-8-19
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!