BLOOMER — Grace Post had to wait a little longer than most to make a name for herself.
But when she got the opportunity, she made the most of it.
The Bloomer senior signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play volleyball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, capping her second season of varsity volleyball by inking a scholarship with the powerhouse Bulldog program.
Post just wrapped up a standout season with the Blackhawks as an outside hitter and defensive specialist. The 5-foot-10 Post led the team with 425 kills, hitting at a 28.2 percent rate. She added 220 digs, 43 ace serves, 36 blocks and 21 assists as the Blackhawks earned a share of the program's fourth consecutive Heart O'North Conference championship, won the team's second Division 2 regional championship in three seasons and finished one game away from advancing to state for the first time in program history.
Post said the school's campus as well as coaching staff and style of play were big factors in her decision. UM-Duluth is in action as a No. 2 seed in the opening round of the Division II tournament on Thursday against Central Missouri in Kearney, Neb. Longtime coach Jim Boos has won more than 84 percent of his games at Duluth since taking over in 2002.
“He has the drive to win but also cares about them (the team)," Post said of Boos.
Post earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State first team honors this year after being an all-state honorable mention a season ago. She was also a first team All-Heart O'North Conference selection this year after making the second team last year.
“As an athlete, she’s super driven and super competitive," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said of Post. "The amount of work that goes into what she’s accomplished…hats off to her. As an individual she’s quiet, hard working as a student (and) meticulous. (She) really wants to do well and succeed.”
Post didn't earn varsity playing time until her junior season with a large and successful senior class earning most of the playing time up front in her sophomore season. But she still made her mark on the club volleyball season as well as in area camps. It was at a camp in Duluth a few years ago that she first got on the Bulldogs' radar and that interest from the team stayed as she verbally committed last winter and officially signed on Wednesday morning.
“How she was able to present herself in just two years (of varsity play) speaks to the quality of player she is," Bohl said. "She’s that scary, standout hitter that if you see her you know exactly what she is and what she can do and that (reputation) got around pretty quick.”
With Post's collegiate future secure, she can focus on enjoying her senior season. That will include a return to the jump pits next spring for the Blackhawk track and field team. The athletic ability and work ethic that has helped her become a dominant player on the volleyball court has helped her become a state-caliber track athlete. Post ran as a part of the team's sixth-place finishing 400-meter relay team at last year's Division 2 state meet and also advanced to state in the long jump.
“It feels really good because growing up I was never the player that was the best. I got overlooked so it feels good to show people that I can do something (like this)," Post said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.