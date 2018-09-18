BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team stayed undefeated in Heart O'North Conference play with a 3-0 sweep of Ladysmith in Bloomer on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (18-5, 4-0) were in control for much of all three sets as they pulled out 25-10, 25-9 and 25-7 set wins.
"I think it was a team effort tonight," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "Everyone is doing what they need to do and we're finding that chemistry we want to run and everything comes from there."
It took a while for the Blackhawks to find their rhythm, but once they did they cruised to victory.
Ladysmith hung with Bloomer in the first set as the the Lumberjacks lead 5-4, but the Blackhawks had a 4-0 run and a 11-2 stretch to go up 16-9.
Bailey McConaughey served Bloomer to seven straight points to close out Ladysmith in the first set. In all, Bloomer went on a 21-5 run after Ladysmith took their only lead of the set.
"Usually when we get our offensive going and the hits start coming that’s when we really start moving on both ends, offense and defense," Bohl said.
Bloomer jumped out a quick start in the second set, going up 4-1 and then 8-2. Both Bloomer and Ladysmith traded points as the Blackhawks led 12-7, but then Bloomer exploded again.
The Blackhawks went on a 14-2 run to close out the second set and go up 2-0.
Bloomer once again closed the final set on another 14-2 run with Jessica Barr scoring the last of her team-high 14 kills to end it. Barr also added nine digs.
Josie Kostner lead the Blackhawks with 11 digs and McConaughey had nine.
McConaughey had four aces and Barr tallied three.
Leading Bloomer with 15 assists was Chloee Swartz with Aspyn Arendt adding 12.
Grace Post finished the match with eight kills.
It was another convincing win for the Blackhawks and Bohl thinks the team is starting to hit their stride this season, but she still wants to see her team face a few stressful situations in the regular season. She said this could help the Blackhawks prepare themselves to meet their end of the season goals for the year.
"We need tough games and we need pressure (situations) and we want to work against teams that block well," Bohl said. "We need to stay consistent in the things we do well and not get caught up in other things that are out of our control."
As the Blackhawks pass the midpoint of the conference slate, Bohl feels good about what she is seeing from her team as the Blackhawks get set to travel to Spooner on Thursday.
"I think we are finding our chemistry," Bohl said." Everybody is embracing the role that they have on this team and it’s starting to click."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.