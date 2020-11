Prep Volleyball: Bloomer's Kostner selected to All-Heart O'North Conference first team

Bloomer senior Josie Kostner has been selected to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team for the 2020 season.

The senior libero Kostner was one of eight players selected to the first team. Bloomer sophomore outside hitter Bella Seibel was chosen to the second team while senior middle blocker Megan Bischel and junior outside hitter Lexi Post were selected to the team as honorable mentions.