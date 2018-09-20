CADOTT — Both teams were in need of a win as conference rivals faced off in Cadott.
The Hornets were the team who came out on top as Cadott volleyball team earned its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season in a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-21, 25-20) of Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.
“It feels like a big weight lifted off our shoulders,” Cadott coach Jimmy Bremness said of the win. “It’s not just over the rival, it’s in the conference. We really needed that big win to get our confidence back. I think this is going to be a really good stepping stone as we move deeper into the Cloverbelt.
It was a quick start for the Hornets. Up 4-3, they rattled off six straight points to take a comfortable lead. Leading 17-9 Cadott went on the run.
With Madeline Wahl serving, Cadott scored six in row — capped by a kill from Autumn Bremness — that appeared to put an end to the first set.
Stanley-Boyd had a different idea. Down 24-10, the Orioles fought back with four straight scores, but were unable to get any closer as Cadott earned the first set victory.
The Orioles showed more chemistry in the second set, jumping ahead 8-5, after a kill from Arianna Mason.
“My younger players have really stepped up (this season) and it’s just a matter of putting it together. Getting that first pass or that first serve for us is huge,” Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said.
Stanley-Boyd held onto their lead until Cadott slowly fought back going ahead after four-straight scores to go up 14-12.
The teams battled back-and-forth with the score tied at 18.
An ace serve from Jenna Sedlacek and later three points in a row allowed the Hornets to go up 23-19. Stanley-Boyd managed two in row to get back with in two, but Cadott closed it out with two straight to go up 2-0 on the night.
The start of the third set resembled the first, with the Hornets going up 7-1 causing a Stanley-Boyd timeout.
The Orioles slowly chipped away at their deficit with Lily Hoel and Mason getting kills and later Mason adding an ace to pull within two at 18-16.
That was as close as the Orioles could get as Cadott went on a 7-1 run and put them on the edge of victory. Stanley-Boyd held them off for as long as they could — scoring three more points — but Cadott completed the sweep to move to 1-2 in Cloverbelt play and push the Orioles to 0-3.
“We were able to keep the ball in play and aggressively keep Stanley-Boyd out of system,” Bremness said, “which is important because they have some girls that can hit the ball, they are strong kids. When they get on top of it or are in system they can kind of make it rough for us.”
Jada Kowalcyzk led the Hornets with 11 kills and added three aces. Autumn Bremness scored seven aces and Madeline Wahl had four.
Abby Eiler tallied 21 assists to lead Cadott and Bremness said her ability to set up the team’s hitters with her setting was key to the team’s success in the win.
“She was just more confident tonight,” Bremness said of Eiler. “You could see her talking a lot more, demanding good passes and calling out the hitters and passers, just everything. When she is more engaged like that everybody seems to run smoother.”
Stanley-Boyd was led by Arianna Mason with nine kills and Bailey Straskowski with six. Marissa Gustafson had a team-high 10 assists and Bailey Dregney added nine.
Both the Orioles and Hornets are in action on Saturday in Medford for an invitational and will resume Cloverbelt play on Tuesday. The Orioles host Fall Creek and the Hornets travel to Osseo-Fairchild.
While the Orioles remained winless in the Cloverbelt, Antolak said she feels the young team is becoming more comfortable in their roles and hopes that will lead to more success down the road.
“We are steadily progressing, so that’s good,” Antolak said. “As we continue to learn our positions, because we’re in lots of new positions, we get stronger, our coverage gets better, we get comfortable. That’s what we are working on for Saturday is that transitions on and off the net.”
For Cadott, Bremness said the work they’ve done recently in practice showed in the results and he wants to see that continue this season.
“Tonight was really good for us, we’ve been working really hard in practice in just limiting our unforced errors, especially in the hitting column,” he said. “We’ve been really focusing on that over the past four practices and for the most part girls really limited that part of their game, which has been our Achilles heel up to this point, so hopefully this transitions as we get deeper into the Cloverbelt. I think it will.”
