The Cadott and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams traded set victories on Thursday evening as the Hornets outlasted the Orioles in five sets (25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11) in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest.
Cadott (9-10, 1-2) won the first, third and deciding fifth set, capping the victory as a diving save from Lauryn Goettl helped keep the point alive before sophomore middle hitter Makenna Barone delivered the win with the last of her 17 kills.
"It was a good battle tonight," Cadott coach Jimmy Bremness said. "This is what you look forward to in Stanley(-Boyd) versus Cadott volleyball. It's a rivalry and it's always energetic and both teams brought it."
After Stanley-Boyd won the fourth set to force the winner-take-all fifth, the Hornets scored seven of the first nine points to race out to a 7-2 advantage. The Orioles were able to close to within two points on a few occasions and later to one at 11-10 following a block from Lily Hoel.
But following a Cadott timeout, the Orioles hit their next serve into the net before a kill by Autumn Bremness moved the Hornets two points from victory. Emily Brenner's kill pushed Stanley-Boyd back to within two at 13-11, but a touch kill from Bremness between Oriole defenders set her team in position to clinch the win.
A long volley was kept alive after a diving dig from the freshman Goettl and the next time Cadott had the ball on their side they finished it as the 6-foot-2 Barone took a set from Abby Eiler and hit the backhalf of the Oriole side inbounds to deliver the Hornets their first conference win of the season.
"Girls diving all over the place and that last play to watch a freshman libero give her all and give up her body for the team, not only is that big just winning the point but it's a trust thing," coach Bremness said. "If we know a girl is going to do that, everyone trusts her and it's just a good team building thing when someone's willing to do that."
Barone led the team in kills while adding four blocks and was a tough matchup up front.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Early on the Hornets looked as though they may run away with the contest, dominating the first set for a convincing 14-point win. A 7-point run off the arm of Elly Eiler included an ace from the freshman and gave the Hornets a lead they wouldn't relinquish on the way to an early advantage. Stanley-Boyd battled back twice to even the game, scoring 14 of the first 18 points of set two. Cadott closed the gap to 19-15 following a Bremness ace, but three straight kills by Brenner helped the team tie the match at one.
"With no seniors on the team we will grow from it," Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said. "Each game we play we get better."
Cadott battled out of a 3-point hole in set three and capped the win with a Barone kill to go ahead 2-1 before Stanley-Boyd raced out to a 14-2 lead in set four to help force set five.
Jada Kowalczyk led the Hornets with three aces and Bremness had 14 kills. Eiler had 33 assists for the Hornets.
"It was a good night. I thought we moved the ball around pretty well," coach Bremness said. "There were some things that I would like to change. The first set we got Autumn Bremness on the right side involved pretty heavily and after that it fizzled out. I want to make sure she stays active. As a lefty on that side it's a big weapon.
"(Our) outsides they're consistent. We're going to look to get a little more powerful, more dynamic but they keep the ball in play. They don't make many errors which is good because our defense was pretty scrappy tonight."
Brenner led Stanley-Boyd with 14 kills, followed by nine from Teagan Becker and seven each from Taylor Schuebel and Aaliyah Moore for an Orioles team with three freshmen in the starting lineup.
"They're coming," Antolak said of her team's growth. "Huge improvement from day one to now across the board."
Both Cadott and Stanley-Boyd return to action on Saturday at an invite in Medford.
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-26-19
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!