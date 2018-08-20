There is a new coach and with it a new team philosophy.
But the Chi-Hi volleyball team isn’t interested in an adjustment period.
“It’s been really great to have the girls working so hard,” Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. “Coming in and being a new coach transitioning into a new program can be really tough for them, but they have been working really hard and been receptive everything I’ve been telling them.”
The Cardinals finished 7-18 and 1-5 in the Big Rivers Conference a season ago, but Heidtke’s goal is to make a big jump in the standings. He wants to finish in the top three spots and make a strong playoff push.
Heidtke takes over the program for Tami Slowiak, who stepped down as coach after last season.
Heidtke thinks the team can surprise some teams this season and if they do it will be on the backs of strong defense.
“(We’re) a really good defensive team,” he said. “We work really hard at digging balls and we’re really scrappy and we have some really good blockers too.”
Offensively the team is still working to improve. Heidtke brought along with him in taking the coaching job new offensive concepts he’s installing. He said the team is working on new offensive patterns and routes for the teams hitters, something the players haven’t done before and need time to adjust to.
One individual the Cardinals are looking to in helping guiding the offense along is setter Lydia Steinmetz. Besides the big role with the offense, Heidtke thinks she will play a large leadership role for the team as well.
“She is a great competitor, so I think she will be one the girls look to when things start to go south and look to pull them back up,” Heidtke said.
Sophie Heller will play the role of libero and Heidtke said her play this season will be very important to the team’s success. He said Heller has done a good job in practice of working with new defensive players in instructing them with advice and making sure they are prepared for the new roles.
Chi-Hi also returns middle blocker Caelan Givens, an honorable mention all-conference performer from a year ago.
When a new coach takes over a program, they install a philosophy they believe will lead to success. Heidtke wants the team to be known as a team that fights and works hard to earn each and every point.
The Cardinals will have their first chance of reaching his goal of playing clean, smart volleyball on Tuesday. They open the season with a quad at Eau Claire North, with Superior and D.C. Everest also at the event.
In their first action of the season, Heidtke wants the team to focus on their own individual play and making sure they are controlling what they can control.
“The goal is to play clean volleyball (on Tuesday), not really to wow anyone, just making sure we are taking care of our side and that we really know where we are going on our side of the court,” he said.
The challenge of adjusting to a new coach and style of play is something the Cardinals have embraced. The team’s ability to work to meet the expectations of the new leader is something Heidtke thinks will benefit the team as the season moves forward.
“They are really great, and I can’t stress enough how well they taken to a new coach,” Heidtke said. “They are super willing to work and they want to be great, so I think that is going to be a real strength of ours as we continue through the season.”
