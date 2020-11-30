 Skip to main content
Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi coach Heidtke honored as a part of 2020 AVCA High School Thirty Under 30 list
Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi coach Heidtke honored as a part of 2020 AVCA High School Thirty Under 30 list

Chi-Hi volleyball coach Luke Heidtke has been honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as one of the top-30 coaches under the age of 30 in the country.

Heidtke was recognized by the organization as a part of its 'AVCA High School Thirty Under 30', joining boys and girls coaches from around the country.

Heidtke recently wrapped up his third season leading the Cardinals. Chi-Hi finished 11-3 this fall, taking second place in the Big Rivers Conference standings and advanced to the Division 1 regional finals.

