Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi hangs tough with Big Rivers Conference kingpin River Falls in season opener

The Chi-Hi volleyball team wasted no time showing how it has improved compared to last season.

The Cardinals gave four-time defending Division 1 state tournament qualifier River Falls plenty to handle as the Wildcats topped the Cardinals in four sets (13-25, 25-27, 25-22, 12-25) on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams at Chi-Hi.

"I'm very, very happy with how we played," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "I thought that first set (we) came out and kind of were nervous. It was pretty obvious we had nerves and were working through things on our own side but we're working on our process on our own side. That's one thing that we talked about. Lets not worry what's happening on the other side, lets worry about our side, lets worry about our process and be grateful we're playing and go kick butt and I thought we really did that set two and three."

Chi-Hi (0-1, 0-1) came out of the gates slow in the first set before turning up the intensity in set two with five of the first six points. River Falls closed the gap and the teams traded points before five points in a row from the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) tied set two at 22. Chi-Hi briefly took a 23-22 advantage on a block from Jennah Johnson but the Wildcats scored five of the final seven points with Anna Wolf's kill punctuating a set-two win.