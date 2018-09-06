Controlling its side of the court is something Chi-Hi volleyball coach Luke Heidtke emphasizes each and every match.
His team listened carefully as the Cardinals opened Big Rivers Conference play with a three-set sweep (25-11, 25-17, 25-6) of Menomonie on Thursday night at home.
"We did a really nice job of controlling our own side," Heidtke said. "We knew coming in that if we took care of our own side we’d have a really good chance to win."
The Cardinals (6-4, 1-0) set the tone for the night early on as they jumped out to a 6-0 start.
The Mustangs narrowed the margin with three quick points, but the Cardinals maintained control throughout the set.
Once Chi-Hi opened up a five-point advantage Menomonie was unable to cut to within six. The Cardinals closed out the set with five straight points.
"We did a nice job of in the first set of digging balls and hitting in transition, but we need to do better with that as we continue along this season," Heidtke said.
Menomonie scored the first two points in set two and once held a 7-5 advantage, but the Cardinals came storming back. Bayleigh Crawford started the offense with a kill. Chi-Hi scored five in a row to leading to a Menomonie timeout.
Ella Hutzler made it six straight points for the Cardinals with an ace out of the timeout to go up 11-8.
"I thought we served super aggressively, which is always part of our game plan," Heidtke said. "We have great servers, so we did that well and got them out of system and were able to use our offense to put balls away."
Chi-Hi later managed a 4-0 run to put themselves up 19-11 causing another Menomonie timeout.
The Mustangs and Cardinals traded scores back-and-forth for the remainder of the set with the Cardinals notching the final two for a 25-17 set win.
The final set was all Cardinals as Chi-Hi opened up a 8-1 lead and remained strong throughout.
Lydia Steinmetz closed the match out serving as Chi-Hi scored the final five points as the Cardinals won 25-6 to take all three sets on the night.
Steinmetz had a team-high 23 assists to lead the Cardinals. Crawford and Caelan Givens each had seven kills and Lacey O'Donnell added six.
Steinmetz also lead Chi-Hi with 11 digs and Sophie Heller tallied 10.
Heller scored three aces to lead the Cardinals and Madie Gardow had three blocks in the win.
The Cardinals are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Merrill for an invitational before resuming conference play on Thursday at Rice Lake.
"Always good to get a nice win at home in the home opener," Heidtke said. "It’s good to get a good win there and just building confidence as we move forward. We have some tough conference matches coming up, so good to get one under the belt so were ready to push forward".
