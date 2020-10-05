Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi runs win streak to seven in a row with straight-set victory over Menomonie

The Chi-Hi volleyball team is taking nothing for granted.
And the Cardinals are sure playing like it.
Chi-Hi picked up its seventh victory in a row Monday, scoring a win over Menomonie in straight sets at Chi-Hi (25-8, 25-16, 25-18).
Paige Steinmetz had a game-high eight kills for the Cardinals (7-2, 5-2), followed closely by Amber Thaler with seven and Jazmine Johnson with six.
Chi-Hi has not lost since falling in four sets to state-ranked River Falls on Sept. 17 and Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said the reason for the team's success is simple — multiple players getting involved and doing good things when their number is called.
"I just have to give all credit to all the girls," Heidtke said. "They are doing a phenomenal job this year of responding to any adversity we get. We'll say it over and over but I think having COVID impact a lot of spring sports last year...they're just willing to come in every day and our whole theme has been focus on the process. We're not worried about winning or losing. We don't really talk about winning and losing.
"We talk about making our side of the court better and they've really bought into that and the results speak for that."
Chi-Hi came out of the gates strong in set one as Samantha Perlberg served the first six points of the Cardinals including an ace before a stretch with back-to-back kills by Thaler and later Steinmetz pushed the advantage to 18-5 on the way to the win.
The second set was closer before five points in a row by the Cardinals moved a one-point lead into a 19-13 advantage. Johnson had one kill and back-to-back blocks during the run before Sophie Hedrington capped the push was one of the team's eight aces for the match.
Menomonie took an early 11-6 advantage in set three before the Cardinals mounted a rally. Nine consecutive points from Maddy Bauer serving pushed the Cardinals to a seven-point lead at 20-13 on the way to the straight-set triumph.
Ella Hutzler and Megan Ludy each had two aces and Bauer led the Cardinals with 23 assists. Isabelle Eslinger led the team with 14 digs, followed by nine from Steinmetz and eight from Hutzler while Johnson had three solo blocks in a balanced effort.
"It's so cool and it's so fun and it's cool to watch the girls, they don't care. They like to talk about 'whoa, your swing great last night'," Heidtke said. "Against Regis it was our middles that were on fire and then tonight it was more of our pins. They don't care who gets the credit. They just have so much fun playing together and that's been the most fun of this season."
The Cardinals have dropped one set during that winning streak and it came during the second victory, in a four-set win against Hudson on Sept. 24. As the Big Rivers schedule has been overhauled without Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial this fall it has created a new-look slate of games with teams squaring off twice in the same week. Heidtke said that has created the challenge of making sure players stay focused in a later-week rematch if the first game of the week went well — Chi-Hi swept Hudson on Sept. 21 before struggling more in the rematch three days later.
"We have had to have numerous chats about 'hey, this is a familiar opponent but we still have to take them seriously'. I think we learned a lesson early on with Hudson because we didn't take them seriously the second time but since then we've worked hard and we've come ready to play the second week," Heidtke said. "I'm hoping we do that again on Thursday."
Menomonie (0-4, 0-3) was playing just its fourth game of the season after a two-week quarantine period for the team. The Mustangs were out of quarantine last Friday and played one day later, falling in straight sets to Cadott.
"In the first set we kind of took a while to get settled in," Menomonie coach Kyle Moore said. "We've got to get settled in right away because we could've pushed a little more if we were settled in earlier in the game."
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Thursday to close Big Rivers Conference play before nonconference games with Cadott (Oct. 12) and New Richmond (Oct. 17) close out the regular season.
"They're working so hard and it's been so fun," Heidtke said. "More than what I could've expected for this 2020 season."
