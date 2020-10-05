Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi runs win streak to seven in a row with straight-set victory over Menomonie

The second set was closer before five points in a row by the Cardinals moved a one-point lead into a 19-13 advantage. Johnson had one kill and back-to-back blocks during the run before Sophie Hedrington capped the push was one of the team's eight aces for the match.

Menomonie took an early 11-6 advantage in set three before the Cardinals mounted a rally. Nine consecutive points from Maddy Bauer serving pushed the Cardinals to a seven-point lead at 20-13 on the way to the straight-set triumph.

Ella Hutzler and Megan Ludy each had two aces and Bauer led the Cardinals with 23 assists. Isabelle Eslinger led the team with 14 digs, followed by nine from Steinmetz and eight from Hutzler while Johnson had three solo blocks in a balanced effort.

"It's so cool and it's so fun and it's cool to watch the girls, they don't care. They like to talk about 'whoa, your swing great last night'," Heidtke said. "Against Regis it was our middles that were on fire and then tonight it was more of our pins. They don't care who gets the credit. They just have so much fun playing together and that's been the most fun of this season."