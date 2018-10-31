Chi-Hi senior libero Sophie Heller has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2018 season.
Heller is one of seven players to be selected to the first team. Chi-Hi senior setter Lydia Steinmetz and junior middle blocker Caelan Givens were each selected to the all-conference team as honorable mentions.
First Team—Emily Banitt, River Falls, Junior; Sophie Heller, Chippewa Falls, Senior; Olivia Laube, Eau Claire North, Junior; Jasmine Mlejnek, Rice Lake, Senior; Halle Olson, River Falls, Junior; Bailey Thompson, Eau Claire North, Junior; Anna Wolf, River Falls, Sophomore.
Second Team—Olivia Goulette, Hudson, Senior; Haley Graetz, River Falls, Freshman; Maddi Kealy, River Falls, Junior; Noelle Kiltie, Hudson, Junior; Kylie Mogen, Menomonie, Senior; Hanna Nilsson, Eau Claire Memorial, Senior; Kary Petricka, Eau Claire North, Senior.
Honorable Mention—Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls, Junior; Anna Hansen, Eau Claire Memorial, Junior; Sarah Langlois, River Falls, Senior; Hannah Lee, Eau Claire Memorial, Senior; Mariah Marg, River Falls, Senior; Lydia Steinmetz, Chippewa Falls, Senior; Paityn Tiefs, Rice Lake, Senior; Kaitlyn Zignego, Hudson, Junior.
