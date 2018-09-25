The Chi-Hi volleyball team served its way to victory on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals' 16 aces propelled the team to a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-8, 25-13) over Marshfield in a nonconference matchup at Chi-Hi.
"The strength of our team is that we're definitely good at serving," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "We practice it every single day — aggressive serving — so we were basically able to serve them off the court, and when they did pass the ball we were able to dig the ball and swing in transition for kills."
Defensively the play from the front line found a significant amount of success as well as the Cardinals tallied nine blocks.
"Defense is another one of the main skills for our team, so we’ve worked really hard on blocking the past couple of weeks just making sure we are lining up with our hitters," Heidtke said. "We did way better with that tonight and the blocks proved it."
Chi-Hi had no problems getting started as senior Lacey O'Donnell had three aces as the Cardinals opened up a 4-1 lead.
Ella Hutzler scored three aces with O'Donell adding a kill as the Cardinals scored five points in a row to go up 13-5. Chi-Hi remained strong throughout the first set with a kill from Caelan Givens to get the 25th point.
The Cardinals took the second set as they jumped out to a 6-1 start, part of 16-3 run that positioned Chi-Hi for another set win.
An 11-1 run carried the Cardinals to a 19-5 lead in the third set. After Chi-Hi went up 23-9, Marshfield battled back to score three straight and four of five, but the Cardinals finished off the sweep.
Hutzler led the team with five aces, O'Donnell scored four and Sophie Heller added three.
Lydia Steinmetz had a team-high 24 assists.
Maddie Helland's seven kills led the Cardinals, as Madie Gardow added five and O'Donnell had four.
Sophie Heller had a team-high 14 digs and O'Donell had nine.
The Cardinals took the first of three straight nonconference games as Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Thursday and Wisconsin Rapids next Tuesday. During this stretch of games Heidtke said the team is working on solidifying their side of the ball so they cut down on mistakes for upcoming conference matches.
The Cardinals resume Big Rivers Conference play next Thursday when they travel to River Falls, who tops the conference and is ranked No. 2 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 poll.
(Moving forward) we’ve got to cut down on our offensive errors," Heidtke said. "I think most of their points were because we hit the ball out of bounds. Just being able to read where the sets going and being able to make a smart decision with it and take good swings when we can.
"The girls are working hard and they’re having a good time, so it’s fun to be around them," Heidtke said.
