Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi trio selected to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Three players on the Chi-Hi volleyball team were selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season.
Junior Sami Perlberg and sophomores Sophie Robinson and Paige Steinmetz were selected to the first team for the Cardinals.
Junior Maddy Bauer was chosen to the second team for the Cardinals. River Falls senior Haley Graetz was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Brenna Bruchert, Eau Claire Memorial; Maddy Doerre, River Falls; Haley Graetz, River Falls; Morgan Kealy, River Falls; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Sophie Robinson, Chi-Hi; Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi.
Second Team—Abi Banitt, River Falls; Maddy Bauer, Chi-Hi; Dani Lien, River Falls; Jaeda Lockhart, Hudson; Ashleah Quilling, Menomonie; Eli Sheplee, Rice Lake; Halle Steinmetz, Eau Claire North.
Carsen Hause, Brady Potaczek, Jake Nesterick, Lucas Smith and Michael Karlen were each chosen to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's all-region team on Tuesday, leading a strong contingent of Chippewa County players.
Lake Holcombe senior Brooke Lechleitner is aiming for fast times and high finishes as she and Madeline Bunton head to Friday's Division 2 state girls swimming championships in Waukesha to swim for the Ladysmith co-op.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team started its title defense with the first day of practice on Monday as the winter sports season kicks off around the state for boys and girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics.
Chi-Hi seniors Mason Goettl, Bryant Petska, Karson Bowe, Owen Krista, Elijah Hable, Gavin Goodman, Brayden Warwick and junior Dawson Goodman have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Senior Beau Snyder was a second team selection for the Cards.