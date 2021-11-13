 Skip to main content
Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi trio selected to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Three players on the Chi-Hi volleyball team were selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season.

Chi-Hi's Sami Perlberg (6)
Sophie Robinson (18)
Paige Steinmetz (9)

Junior Sami Perlberg and sophomores Sophie Robinson and Paige Steinmetz were selected to the first team for the Cardinals.

Maddy Bauer (10)

Junior Maddy Bauer was chosen to the second team for the Cardinals. River Falls senior Haley Graetz was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Brenna Bruchert, Eau Claire Memorial; Maddy Doerre, River Falls; Haley Graetz, River Falls; Morgan Kealy, River Falls; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Sophie Robinson, Chi-Hi; Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi.

Second Team—Abi Banitt, River Falls; Maddy Bauer, Chi-Hi; Dani Lien, River Falls; Jaeda Lockhart, Hudson; Ashleah Quilling, Menomonie; Eli Sheplee, Rice Lake; Halle Steinmetz, Eau Claire North.

Honorable Mention—Emily Anderson, Menomonie; Maja Anderson, Eau Claire Memorial; Angie Blinderman, New Richmond; Cassie Dolezal, New Richmond; Jayda Nesvacil, Eau Claire North; Maddie Rubenzer, Eau Claire Memorial; Jayden Smith, Eau Claire North.

Player of the Year—Haley Graetz, River Falls.

