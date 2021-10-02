Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi wins Bloomer Invitational with unbeaten performance

BLOOMER — The Chi-Hi volleyball team continued its dominant season on Saturday by winning the Bloomer Invitational with a 4-0 performance.

The Cardinals defeated Fall Creek (25-20, 25-20), Osceola (25-11, 25-17) and Bloomer (25-12, 25-10) in pool play before topping Turtle Lake (25-19, 25-22) to earn the tournament championship.

Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson each had 33 kills to lead the way for the Cardinals (28-1) while Paige Steinmetz added 16 kills and Maddie Hunt chipped in with 11. Robinson and Isabelle Eslinger led on the serving line for the Cardinals with eight and seven aces, respectively, and Steinmetz added six.

"We played pretty well throughout the day," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "It was great to play other local, talented teams. Our pins hit the ball really well today and Maddy Bauer made some great decisions setting the ball. It really was a team effort. Every person bought into their role and contributed to our 4-0 record."

Maddy Bauer had a team-high 91 assists while adding 10 digs with Robinson (39), Perlberg (37) and Ella Hutzler (36) leading the Cards in digs on the day.

Chi-Hi returns to action on Tuesday with a home nonconference matchup with Stevens Point before hosting Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday. The Cardinals are 4-0 in Big Rivers play, one half game behind River Falls at 5-0.

Bloomer (20-10) finished in fourth place at its home tournament after a 2-2 effort on the day. The Blackhawks won their first two matchups of pool play by beating Osceola (25-20, 26-24) and Fall Creek (16-25, 26-24, 15-13) before falling to Chi-Hi (12-25, 10-25) and Saint Croix Central (19-25, 22-25).

“We knew that our pool was going to be tough," Bloomer coach Heather Henry said. "There really wasn’t a team there that wasn’t going to be great (at) volleyball and honestly the Fall Creek win got a lot of confidence for us. It was great volleyball from both sides. They were hitting, they were passing everything off. Our serve receive and that was one thing that led us with that way.”

Bella Seibel had a team-high 23 kills for Bloomer, followed closely by 20 from Lexi Post and 19 by Katlyn Jones. Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 37 and 32 assists, respectively, running the offense for the 'Hawks. Seibel also had nine aces and 19 digs and Madison Faschingbauer had 31 digs.

Bloomer is back in action on Monday at a triangular in Colfax before returning to Western Cloverbelt play on Tuesday in Stanley-Boyd and Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild.

McDonell (25-11) was 0-4 on the day with losses to Ladysmith, Turtle Lake, Saint Croix Central and Osceola.

Saturday's tournament featured five teams ranked in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches poll out of the eight in the tournament. Chi-Hi was an honorable mention in Division 1, Saint Croix Central was an honorable mention in Division 2, Fall Creek was third in Division 3 and Turtle Lake and McDonell were ranked first and fourth, respectively, in Division 4.

“It was absolutely amazing as far as the competition that was there," Henry said of the tournament. "Both pools were pretty equally set and so when I got the teams from Jason (Steinmetz) our AD I was like wow, this is going to be a great day of volleyball and it sure was.”

