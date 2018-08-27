CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team made an opening statement in the East Lakeland Conference title race by topping Lake Holcombe in five sets (25-10, 18-25, 27-25, 13-25, 16-14) on Monday.
The Chiefs (1-0, 1-0) were down to their last point in the fifth set, trailing 13-14 before scoring the final three points to grab the win over the perennial conference favorite Chieftains.
The matchup started late and under unusual circumstances after a severe weather delay. Approaching severe weather and sirens sounding in town forced spectators for the junior varsity contest into the basement for around an hour while the weather passed through. Cornell dominated the first set, scoring 19 of the first 21 points to take a sizable lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"I'm not sure what they were doing in the locker room (during the delay), but they came out ready to play," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said.
Lake Holcombe (0-4, 0-1) returned the favor in set two, scoring 16 of the first 24 points before the Chiefs were able to close the gap to three at 21-18 late. But a kill from Aubrey Meddaugh started a four-point run capped with another Meddaugh kill to even the game at one.
"Our girls worked really hard to pull themselves out of whatever funk that was that we started with," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said of the bounce back after the first set. "They were not playing as well as they can tonight, although they did some things very well and there's a lot of things I'm proud of that they were doing."
The Chiefs fought out of another late hole in set three, trailing 24-21 before scoring six of the final seven points to go up 2-1. Cornell then started set four with the first eight points of the game. But after the Chiefs pushed their advantage to 11-6, Lake Holcombe would score the next 16 points to take a sizable lead and momentum into the final set.
Lake Holcombe has dominated the East Lakeland in recent years, winning six of the previous seven league titles. The team will start the season with a loss in league play, but with 11 more conference matches including a home contest with Cornell on Sept. 20, coach Meddaugh told her team it still has plenty of time to get where it wants to go.
"That's the first thing I told my girls when they came off the floor. This is only the first game," coach Meddaugh said. "This doesn't determine our season. This doesn't end our season. It's only the beginning."
Erin Crowell had eight kills and six aces for the Chiefs. Bryanna Bonander added six kills while Tara Popp had 25 digs and Jenna Sadler added nine.
For the Chiefs the win was a spirited one over the most dominant team in the league in recent years, but is also a victory the team wants to build off of as the season goes on.
"We're definitely going to look at what wasn't going well in those games and moments and work on them," Lorenzen said. "The confidence from tonight is definitely going to help us push through the beginning of our conference run right here and hopefully they'll remember tonight's game and use it against other conference teams that are going to be a challenge as well."
