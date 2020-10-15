Prep Volleyball: Cornell rallies late in fifth set to outlast Lake Holcombe, wraps up unbeaten East Lakeland campaign

A long rally developed on the game point before a block at the net won it for Cornell.

Lake Holcombe came out of the gates strong in the first set, never trailing and using a stretch of five out of six points included a kill from Karly Kirckman to take a 13-8 advantage. Cornell closed within three points on a few occasions before Josi Elmberg closed out set one with a kill.

"I'm so proud of my girls tonight," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said. "They were hungry for this win. They knew they were on par with...these guys (Cornell) are conference champs so they knew they could compete with them and I'm really super proud of them because we were down two seniors starters tonight. I had people step into new positions and take charge of that and just own it and they did such a great job."

Sime served seven straight points in the second set to push the Chiefs in front 19-14 before five Chieftain points in a row evened game two at 19. The teams traded points before Cornell scored the final five points with Michayla Turchen delivering an ace to even the games at one.

Lake Holcombe grabbed an early lead it wouldn't relinquish in set three to move one set away from a victory before Cornell dominated set four with two stretches of at least seven consecutive points to send the game to the winner-take-all fifth set.