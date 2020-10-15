Prep Volleyball: Cornell rallies late in fifth set to outlast Lake Holcombe, wraps up unbeaten East Lakeland campaign

CORNELL — A little adversity with the playoffs on the horizon wasn't a bad thing for Cornell volleyball team.
The Chiefs battled back from a 2-1 set deficit and a 13-7 hole in the fifth set to defeat Lake Holcombe on Thursday in the East Lakeland Conference finale for both squads (19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 16-14).
Cornell (10-1, 10-0) had already wrapped up the outright league championship on Tuesday with a win over New Auburn, but was motivated to finish the season perfect in league play with a win over the rival Chieftains.
Lake Holcombe (6-3, 6-3) made the Chiefs battle for it, winning two sets and leading in the third while forcing Cornell into a place the team hasn't been at much during the abbreviated regular season — playing from behind.
"Kudos to Holcombe. They pushed us to the limit, they made us work hard," Cornell assistant coach Deanna Hall said. "The girls were really nervous coming in tonight. We didn't have a good practice last night and they were really nervous because they were 9-0 (in conference play) and they wanted to finish perfect. So they put a lot of pressure on themselves but they really came through."
The Chieftains started the deciding set quickly, racing out to a 13-7 lead to move on the verge of victory. Jayda Turchen's kill closed the gap to 13-9 before an ace from Brooke Anderson cut the Cornell deficit to three. Kills later from Turchen and Alyssa Helland tied the game at 14 and the Chieftains took a timeout. Cornell took the lead immediately out of the break as freshman Brooke Sime delivered the final of her six aces to put her team one point away from the come-from-behind victory.
A long rally developed on the game point before a block at the net won it for Cornell.
Lake Holcombe came out of the gates strong in the first set, never trailing and using a stretch of five out of six points included a kill from Karly Kirckman to take a 13-8 advantage. Cornell closed within three points on a few occasions before Josi Elmberg closed out set one with a kill.
"I'm so proud of my girls tonight," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said. "They were hungry for this win. They knew they were on par with...these guys (Cornell) are conference champs so they knew they could compete with them and I'm really super proud of them because we were down two seniors starters tonight. I had people step into new positions and take charge of that and just own it and they did such a great job."
Sime served seven straight points in the second set to push the Chiefs in front 19-14 before five Chieftain points in a row evened game two at 19. The teams traded points before Cornell scored the final five points with Michayla Turchen delivering an ace to even the games at one.
Lake Holcombe grabbed an early lead it wouldn't relinquish in set three to move one set away from a victory before Cornell dominated set four with two stretches of at least seven consecutive points to send the game to the winner-take-all fifth set.
Michayla Turchen had 13 kills and 20 digs, Michaiah Galster had 22 assists, Jayda Turchen had 21 digs and eight kills, Helland had 19 digs and Katie Herr chipped in with seven kills and four blocks.
Cornell honored seniors Helland, Herr, Makayla Bleske, Galster and Michya Flood during Thursday's contest, a core veteran group crucial in helping the team win the program's first conference championship since 1980, according to Hall. The Chiefs entered the season with a large 10-player freshmen class including Makya Heatherington and Sime on varsity who have helped raise the bar for the team in games and practice.
"They've had really good chemistry all year," Hall said of the team. "The camaraderie has been good. They've been working hard together."
The Chiefs defeated Lake Holcombe in four sets in their first matchup of the season on Sept. 22. But the two teams won't have to wait that long for another meeting — the second-seeded Chiefs and third-seeded Chieftains meet in the Division 4 regional semifinals next Thursday in Cornell.
"I just have a really good group of girls that have worked so hard this year," Meddaugh said. "The whole season has been full of ups and downs and not knowing what's going to come one game to the next and they've just been so flexible and rolled with the punches and they just have come together and they played so hard all season long and they are not stopping now. They are prepping for next week. They're hungry for that win."
