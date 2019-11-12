Cornell senior Bryanna Bonander has been named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year for the 2019 season.
Bonander was also a first team all-conference selection, joined by teammate senior Erin Crowell and Lake Holcombe senior Alycia Emmons.
Cornell junior Alyssa Helland, New Auburn senior Faith Baker and Lake Holcombe juniors Allison Golat-Hattamer and Leah Allard were second team selections.
Cornell senior Tara Popp, New Auburn junior Zoey Rada and Lake Holcombe senior Paige Flater were selected to the team as honorable mentions.
All-East Lakeland Conference Team
First Team—Bryanna Bonander, Cornell; Katrina Meyer, Birchwood; Abby Greisen, Birchwood; Erin Crowell, Cornell; Courtney Riel, Flambeau; Alycia Emmons, Lake Holcombe; Georgia Groothousen, Flambeau; Halle Anderson, Bruce.
Second Team—Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe; Alyssa Helland, Cornell; Faith Baker, New Auburn; Payton Schultz, Birchwood; Avah Petit, Winter; Maddie Manka, Birchwood; Ella Lindau, Bruce; Leah Allard, Lake Holcombe.
Honorable Mention—Tara Popp, Cornell; Chloe Streit, Birchwood; Jayda Moore, Flambeau; Hailey Coss, Winter; Kate Pasanen, Winter; Emma Allard, Flambeau; Paige Flater, Lake Holcombe; Zoey Rada, New Auburn.
