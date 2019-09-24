CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team wants a second chance.
And they know they have no margin for error to get it.
The Chiefs swept New Auburn in straight sets on Tuesday in an East Lakeland Conference matchup (25-14, 25-7, 25-11) to remain in the hunt for a conference title.
Erin Crowell had six kills and two blocks while Bryanna Bonander added six assists, six aces and three kills for the Chiefs (6-7, 4-2). Jayda Turchen had 13 aces and three kills as the Chiefs were able to find plenty of success on serves against a young New Auburn (2-6, 1-5) squad.
"I think we have the talent and they're motivated to win," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said of her squad.
The closest set came right away as the teams went back and forth with Cornell leading 15-13 until the Chiefs scored eight straight points, a run capped by two aces from Teaira Spaeth. Bonander ended the first set victory with an ace.
Cornell scored the first seven points of the second set with a stretch that included kills from Erin Crowell and Michaiah Glaster all served from Michayla Turchen. The Chiefs closed the set two win with the final nine points off the serving arm of Bonander as Jayda Turchen and Crowell had kills in the stretch.
New Auburn stayed close at the start of the second set, scoring three points in a row to tie set three at 11. Katie Reimer had an ace, Evelyn Cody chipped in with a block and Aliya North delivered a kill as the Trojans threatened to send the match to a fourth set. But a kill from Jayda Turchen followed by back-to-back aces from the sophomore helped Cornell close the game out with the final 14 points.
The Trojans brought a young roster into the season with six of the team's 10 players listed being freshmen. Those young players have shown flashes of success, including earning a conference win over Winter earlier in the year. The team simply needs time to gel and grow and New Auburn coach Liz Crowe said her senior Faith Baker and Kiara Peterson have done a good job with their leadership for the young squad.
"We have definitely some good things happening, there's a lot of potential out there on the floor," Crowe said. "But there's some things that need to get fixed and they're working on it. Definitely those rookie mistakes, those young mistakes."
New Auburn returns to action on Thursday at Flambeau.
"They work hard and we have some good leaders at the top, which is a good thing," Crowe said. "It's just a strong, young group coming up so look for good things in the future."
Cornell remains in striking distance atop the East Lakeland, trailing Flambeau and Birchwood. Both the Falcons and Bobcats were unbeaten in league play entering a Tuesday evening matchup in Birchwood. The Chiefs start the second half of the conference schedule on Thursday at home against Lake Holcombe.
The Chiefs would in all likelihood need to win out to secure at least a share of the conference title. But after falling in five sets to Birchwood and four to Flambeau after winning set one, Lorenzen believes her team has the ability to pile up wins.
"I think we are playing well and I've seen our full potential. I would just like to see us capitalize in those moments where we lost in those close conference matches," Lorenzen said, "where we got down a little bit and then just couldn't overcome that obstacle."