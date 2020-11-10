 Skip to main content
Prep Volleyball: Cornell's Galster named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year
Prep Volleyball

Prep Volleyball: Cornell's Galster named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year

Cornell senior Michaiah Galster has been named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year for volleyball in leading a strong contingent of Chiefs players on the team for the conference champions.

Galster was joined as a first-team selection by senior Alyssa Helland and junior Jayda Turchen. Lake Holcombe seniors Leah Allard and Allison Golat-Hattamer and junior Annabella Wincek were also selected as a part of the first team.

Cornell sophomore Michayla Turchen was selected to the all-conference second team, along with Lake Holcombe junior Josi Elmberg and New Auburn sophomore Katie Reimer.

Cornell senior Katie Herr, Lake Holcombe senior Karlee Anders and New Auburn sophomore Jaidyn Simmons were each selected as honorable mentions.

All-East Lakeland Conference

First TeamSchoolYear
Ella LindauBruceSenior
Alyssa HellandCornellSenior
Michaiah Galster (POY)CornellSenior
Jayda TurchenCornellJunior
Emma AllardFlambeauSenior
Leah AllardLake HolcombeSenior
Allison Golat-HattamerLake HolcombeSenior
Annabella WincekLake HolcombeSenior
Second TeamSchoolYear
Payton SchultzBirchwoodJunior
Kaela AndersonBruceJunior
Allie WallaceBruceSenior
Michayla TurchenCornellSophomore
Paige JohnsonFlambeauJunior
Keergan OlynickFlambeauSenior
Josi ElmbergLake HolcombeJunior
Katie ReimerNew AuburnSophomore
Honorable MentionsSchoolYear
Katrina MeyerBirchwoodSenior
Katie HerrCornellSenior
Emily DeanFlambeauSophomore
Ali HrubyFlambeauSophomore
Karlee AndresLake HolcombeSenior
Jaidyn SimmonsNew AuburnSophomore
