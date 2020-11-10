Prep Volleyball: Cornell's Galster named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year

Cornell senior Michaiah Galster has been named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year for volleyball in leading a strong contingent of Chiefs players on the team for the conference champions.
Galster was joined as a first-team selection by senior Alyssa Helland and junior Jayda Turchen. Lake Holcombe seniors Leah Allard and Allison Golat-Hattamer and junior Annabella Wincek were also selected as a part of the first team.
Cornell sophomore Michayla Turchen was selected to the all-conference second team, along with Lake Holcombe junior Josi Elmberg and New Auburn sophomore Katie Reimer.
Cornell senior Katie Herr, Lake Holcombe senior Karlee Anders and New Auburn sophomore Jaidyn Simmons were each selected as honorable mentions.
All-East Lakeland Conference
|First Team
|School
|Year
|Ella Lindau
|Bruce
|Senior
|Alyssa Helland
|Cornell
|Senior
|Michaiah Galster (POY)
|Cornell
|Senior
|Jayda Turchen
|Cornell
|Junior
|Emma Allard
|Flambeau
|Senior
|Leah Allard
|Lake Holcombe
|Senior
|Allison Golat-Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|Senior
|Annabella Wincek
|Lake Holcombe
|Senior
|Second Team
|School
|Year
|Payton Schultz
|Birchwood
|Junior
|Kaela Anderson
|Bruce
|Junior
|Allie Wallace
|Bruce
|Senior
|Michayla Turchen
|Cornell
|Sophomore
|Paige Johnson
|Flambeau
|Junior
|Keergan Olynick
|Flambeau
|Senior
|Josi Elmberg
|Lake Holcombe
|Junior
|Katie Reimer
|New Auburn
|Sophomore
|Honorable Mentions
|School
|Year
|Katrina Meyer
|Birchwood
|Senior
|Katie Herr
|Cornell
|Senior
|Emily Dean
|Flambeau
|Sophomore
|Ali Hruby
|Flambeau
|Sophomore
|Karlee Andres
|Lake Holcombe
|Senior
|Jaidyn Simmons
|New Auburn
|Sophomore
Lake Holcombe at Cornell volleyball 10-15-20
