Prep Volleyball: Cornell's Turchen named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year

Cornell senior Jayda Turchen has been named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

Turchen was also selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team with teammates senior Teaira Spaeth and junior Michayla Turchen for the league champion Chiefs.

Lake Holcombe senior Brooke Gingras and New Auburn junior Katie Reimer were also chosen for the first team.

Cornell sophomore Makya Heatherington, Lake Holcombe sophomore Ella Hartzell and New Auburn junior Evelyn Cody were selected for the second team.

Cornell sophomore Brooke Sime, Lake Holcombe senior Josi Elmberg and junior Karly Kirkman and New Auburn sophomore Morgan Berg were honorable mentions.

All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Jayda Turchen, Cornell (POY), Emily Dean, Flambeau; Brooke Gingras, Lake Holcombe; Kate Pasenen, Winter; Katie Reimer, New Auburn; Payton Schultz, Birchwood; Teaira Spaeth, Cornell; Michayla Turchen, Cornell.

Second Team—Kaela Anderson, Bruce; Cassie Bishop, Winter; Evelyn Cody, New Auburn; Zoe Groothousen, Flambeau; Ella Hartzell, Lake Holcombe; Makya Heatherington, Cornell; Courtney Johnson, Birchwood; Page Johnson, Flambeau.

Honorable Mention—Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Hailey Coss, Winter; Josi Elmberg, Lake Holcombe; Alex Granica, Bruce; Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe; Morgan Lobitz, Birchwood; Madie Martin, Flambeau; Brooke Sime, Cornell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0