BLOOMER — If you didn’t know, you wouldn’t know.
And with the way Jordan Klima plays volleyball, you wouldn’t know.
The Bloomer senior is in her first varsity season for the Blackhawks and has been used to change. Bloomer was her third different high school in as many years when she moved last year. She had to make a new set of friends and learn from new teachers.
But the thing she is most used to might be the toughest thing of all. Klima was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a youngster, a genetic disorder with no cure. But she doesn’t use it as an excuse for anything and now she is thriving as a part of the Blackhawks two-setter system for a team that enters the postseason playing its best after a roster overhaul from last year’s Division 2 sectional finalist.
Klima was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was two, after more than a dozen trips to the hospital where she described herself as being ‘super sick’. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that affects the lungs, but can also impact the pancreas, liver, kidneys and intestines and can cause breathing difficulties and the coughing up of mucus as well as frequent lung infections.
More than 30,000 people across country are impacted by CF and there is no cure, but people impacted by it can live full and healthy lives.
Klima is a testament to that.
She has a 40-pound vest that helps to break up mucus in her chest. She has no shortage of medications, but the exercise from a deeply cardiovascular sport like volleyball is a natural and needed compliment to helping with her condition.
“I really don’t have to change what I do,” Klima said of her approach to volleyball. “I work hard, just as hard as the other girls. I stay in shape. It’s something I push to the side for the season. It’s something I forget about on the court and the other girls don’t think about it either because I don’t look any different than the rest of them.
“So it’s not a big effect on any of us.”
When Klima and her family first moved to the area from South Dakota last year, Bloomer coach Liz Bohl had no idea of Klima’s condition. That continued even after seeing her work out in the gym.
So naturally once Bohl found out, she wanted to make sure she wasn’t doing anything to make Klima feel uncomfortable.
“I didn’t know pretty much anything about it and that was my first response ‘What can’t you do and am I pushing you too hard?’ and she said no this is good for me to be pushed,” Bohl said. “I need exercise that keeps me healthy.”
Last season Klima spent the season with the junior varsity team while watching, learning and scrimmaging against a Bloomer varsity team that won its fourth consecutive Heart O’North Conference and charged to the Division 2 sectional finals before falling to Mosinee. But that team graduated a strong eight-player senior class, leaving little returning experience for Bohl’s Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks took some lumps early, as could be expected from a team with so many new faces. Bloomer went 3-4 over a two-day tournament in Whitewater to start the season. But that tournament was also important for Klima and the team for another reason — it was that weekend where she opened up with her teammates and fully explained what cystic fibrosis is, how it impacts her life and the things she does on a daily basis to help manage it.
“She talked about her daily routine,” Bohl said of Klima and the Whitewater trip. “Morning, night, her jacket that she has to wear that loosens up the stuff in her lungs. She talked about medications and the importance of staying active. She just really opened up to myself and to her teammates too.”
Klima and fellow senior Rylie Jarr have done well in taking over leading the offense from the setter position.
“They work hard,” Bohl said of Klima and Jarr. “We do a lot of work with setters and hitters working on timing, giving them a lot of reps so that they have an opportunity to find that (comfort). They do well.”
Some teams work their offenses through one setter, but Klima sees the benefits of the two-setter system.
“I think we do pretty well together,” Klima said of her and Jarr’s work. “I think it gives us a little bit of a break we might need when we’re out.”
Bloomer has lost just three matches since the Whitewater tournament. The Blackhawks avenged a loss at the Hudson invite to Colfax earlier this month with a straight-set win over the eventual Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Vikings. Klima played a big part in that Oct. 8 win.
“If you don’t know she has it, you wouldn’t know by watching her,” Bohl said of Klima’s cystic fibrosis. “She was phenomenal (against Colfax). (In) coverage, she had her hands all over balls and transitions were great.”
Bloomer has won 17 of its last 18 matches overall, capping the regular season with an unbeaten performance in Heart O’North Conference play to win the program’s fifth straight league title.
The Blackhawks are a No. 2 seed in their Division 2 region and have a bye to Thursday’s regional semifinals where they will host the winner of Tuesday’s Rice Lake/Baldwin-Woodville contest. The team has rolled with the changes and many players have taken on bigger responsibilities or simply don’t look like first-year varsity players.
“It’s actually fabulous. I love being here for two years,” Klima said. “It’s different because I’ve never been at a (same) high school for two years but these girls are great. Working with them is so amazing.”