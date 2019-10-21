The Bloomer volleyball team hosted a five-team event on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Bloomer. Stanley-Boyd was among the other teams to participate.

Postseason Schedule

Tuesday's Matchups

All matchups are at 7 p.m.

• Division 3: No. 11 Nekoosa at No. 6 Cadott, No. 12 Stanley-Boyd at No. 5 Marathon, No. 9 Neillsville at No. 8 Thorp

• Division 4: No. 15 Lake Holcombe at No. 2 McDonell, No. 13 Clayton at No. 4 Gilman, No. 12 Cornell at No. 5 Turtle Lake, No. 16 New Auburn at No. 1 Clear Lake

Thursday's Matchups

• Division 1: No. 12 Chi-Hi at No. 5 Hudson

• Division 2: No. 10 Baldwin-Woodville/No. 7 Rice Lake winner at No. 2 Bloomer

• Winners from Tuesday evening