Prep Volleyball Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi earns another shot at unbeaten River Falls after sweeping Rice Lake

"The old saying is it's hard to beat the same thing three times and that's what we were facing tonight," Heidtke said. "So I was really hoping we'd come out and perform. I think physically we could've performed better, but that's going to happen sometimes especially with new changes. It's playoffs and you've got more on the line and all of sudden you have three times as many people in the gym than we're used to, so just changes.

"They did a nice job adapting. Now they got one playoff game under their belt for some of the newbies still and so they're ready to roll and bring it on Saturday."

Leading 15-14 in set three, the Cardinals took control for good with a run of nine straight points including two aces from Isabelle Eslinger. Overall the Cardinals had a strong night on the serve with 15 aces, led by five from Maddy Bauer and four apiece from Steinmetz and Megan Ludy.

Rice Lake cut into the lead with four points in a row while on the brink of elimination but Thaler capped the victory with her final kill of the night.

"We knew this team would come back harder this time," Thaler said of facing Rice Lake for a third time. "They were going to put up a fight so we prepared for that and we said we were going to come hard right away and not let them get a lead."