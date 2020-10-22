Prep Volleyball Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi earns another shot at unbeaten River Falls after sweeping Rice Lake

The Chi-Hi volleyball team was a little on edge entering Thursday's matchup with Rice Lake.
Not because the Cardinals were opening the postseason against a Big Rivers Conference foe eager to make amends for a pair of regular season defeats. But for the first time this season the home team had a student section and larger crowd to play in front of.
But the team battled through those butterflies on the way to a straight-set win over the Warriors in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Chi-Hi (25-20, 25-19, 25-18). The victory was the 11th in a row for the team as the Cardinals advanced to Saturday's regional finals to face top-seeded River Falls on the road.
"We've had a shortened season obviously, but I really think we've made the most of it and we're playing our hardest, now more than ever," Chi-Hi senior Amber Thaler said. "We've had lots of time together and we've been able to practice with each other a lot."
Paige Steinmetz had a team-high 10 kills for the Cardinals (11-2) while Sami Perlberg added nine as a part of a balanced effort up front for Chi-Hi. Thaler had six kills and Jazmine Johnson added five while Jennah Johnson had three solo blocks in the victory.
Chi-Hi won both of its regular season meetings against the Warriors and took care of business in three sets again to earn a rematch against the only team to defeat the Cardinals this fall.
"The old saying is it's hard to beat the same thing three times and that's what we were facing tonight," Heidtke said. "So I was really hoping we'd come out and perform. I think physically we could've performed better, but that's going to happen sometimes especially with new changes. It's playoffs and you've got more on the line and all of sudden you have three times as many people in the gym than we're used to, so just changes.
"They did a nice job adapting. Now they got one playoff game under their belt for some of the newbies still and so they're ready to roll and bring it on Saturday."
Leading 15-14 in set three, the Cardinals took control for good with a run of nine straight points including two aces from Isabelle Eslinger. Overall the Cardinals had a strong night on the serve with 15 aces, led by five from Maddy Bauer and four apiece from Steinmetz and Megan Ludy.
Rice Lake cut into the lead with four points in a row while on the brink of elimination but Thaler capped the victory with her final kill of the night.
"We knew this team would come back harder this time," Thaler said of facing Rice Lake for a third time. "They were going to put up a fight so we prepared for that and we said we were going to come hard right away and not let them get a lead."
Bauer had 32 assists while Eslinger and Perlberg had 17 and 14 digs, respectively.
The Cardinals went 6-2 in Big Rivers play during the regular season after winning just one league game a season ago.
"I think they just like to play together," Heidtke said of the reason for his team's success. "They like to work together, they get along and their do their very best to help each other get better and they don't care who gets the credit."
Chi-Hi opened the pandemic-shortened season with a pair of four-set losses to River Falls. The Wildcats have been the dominant team in the Big Rivers Conference and in this area in recent years in Division 1. River Falls has won four consecutive sectional championships and made quick work of New Richmond in three sets on Thursday evening to improve to 9-0 after an unbeaten conference championship during the regular season.
Six-foot-four middle blocker Anna Wolf leads a strong Wildcats team and had 16 kills in each victory over the Cardinals at the start of the season, according to MaxPreps. Chi-Hi knows it will need to be at its best on Saturday night, but it's a challenge the Cardinals are excited for.
"I think offensively we're just so much more diverse than we were earlier in the year," Heidtke said. "Our passing and our defense have always been a staple for us but I think offensively we really improved and I think that's going to hopefully pose some problems for River Falls. Hopefully the saying works for us (that) it's hard to beat a team three times. That's my hope."
