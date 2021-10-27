Prep Volleyball Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi staying hungry following first regional title in seven years

The Chi-Hi volleyball team spent Saturday night following its Division 1 regional championship victory over Hudson celebrating.

But by the time Sunday rolled around, the Cardinals were already looking ahead following the program’s first regional title in seven years. Chi-Hi faces a tough challenge ahead on Thursday in a sectional semifinal contest against Marshfield at Wausau West.

Chi-Hi (36-2) will clash with the Tigers (32-8) for the second time this season after the Cardinals picked up a three-set win against Marshfield at the start of the year on Aug. 24 at Chi-Hi. Much has changed for both teams this season entering Thursday as they enter the sectional semifinal round, but both have put together strong seasons and earned regional titles with sweeps as the Tigers took care of Menomonie on Saturday.

“We’re a lot different than when we played them,” Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. “We had a few players out when we played them so our lineup’s completely different and theirs is as well. I’ve seen that they’ve shifted their offensive scheme, that kind of stuff. So I think it’s going to be a matchup of big hitters. They’ve got a couple big hitters so it’s going to come down to who can execute on their side of the net.”

Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi sweeps Hudson for first title since 2014 The Chi-Hi volleyball team worked quickly on Saturday evening to claim a Division 1 regional championship with a straight-set win over Hudson (25-14, 25-10, 25-15) on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals won 35 of 37 matchups during the regular season with only two blemishes to River Falls on the resume. Chi-Hi won tournaments at Merrill, Waupun, Bloomer and Wisconsin Dells and was second to River Falls out of 40 teams at the UW-Stout Sprawl at the start of the season, building upon an abbreviated but successful 11-3 season in 2020.

“I think every day at practice we all just want to come and learn and be better every single day,” Chi-Hi sophomore opposite hitter Paige Steinmetz said. “I think that’s what sets us apart from other people. We just all love the game of volleyball. We love it so much and that it’s so much fun to come here and learn different things.”

After a three-set loss to River Falls to close the regular season on Oct. 14, the Cardinals had nine days until their playoffs began by virtue of earning a two seed in the sectional. The team attacked the full week of practice aggressively with plenty of scrimmage and competitive drills to stay sharp entering the win-or-go-home postseason and started with a dominant win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

“It’s so cool and the credit goes to them completely because it can easy when there have been times throughout the season where we weren’t exactly challenged a ton but the girls want to challenge themselves,” Heidtke said.

Senior libero Ella Hutzler and defensive specialists Isabelle Eslinger and Adelaide Hoeschen help anchor the defense for the Cardinals while the team up front and at setter is else wise made up of sophomores and juniors. The younger team has grown together in recent years and is never shy on showing off plenty of effort and energy on the practice court or in games.

“I think we need to play together as a team and keep the energy up,” Chi-Hi sophomore outside Sophie Robinson said of Thursday’s matchup with Marshfield. “We are usually pretty good at staying together and if we don’t lose energy I think we will play really well.”

Chi-Hi’s matchup with Marshfield is the second of two sectional semifinal matchups at Wausau West. Top-seeded River Falls starts the action at 5 p.m. when the Wildcats face fifth-seeded D.C. Everest. The two winners from Thursday night will face off on Saturday at Chi-Hi with a state tournament berth on the line.

In a season of big steps, the Cardinals are taking aim at the program’s next one as a win would have the Cardinals a game away from state for the first time since 2013.

“They’re just the best group,” Heidtke said of the team. “They’re just good kids and I think that’s the most important thing to highlight. They’re good athletes but they’re just good people so it’s just so much fun to be around them.”

