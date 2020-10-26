Prep Volleyball Division 2 Sectionals: Bloomer shows resilience in come-from-behind victories leading into another matchup against Mosinee

Early on in the Division 2 playoffs, the Bloomer volleyball team has shown a knack for battling out of tough situations.
That’s why the Blackhawks are still playing.
Bloomer scored come-from-behind victories over Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central in regionals and is back in action Thursday night when the second-seeded Blackhawks host third-seeded Mosinee in a sectional semifinal contest in Bloomer.
The ‘Hawks twice found themselves in a 2-1 hole last week but both times battled back to win the fourth and fifth set, including Saturday’s road contest against the top-seeded Panthers.
“It felt reminiscent of our match Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville,” Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said of Saturday’s win. “We started off strong and then we kind of got timid, didn’t want to make mistakes and then you end up making a lot more mistakes anyway. By the time we hit the fourth set it was that mentality (of) its do or die and our team is not ready to be done. They dug deep and went back to the gameplan and did what we needed to do to be successful.”
Bloomer (10-1) entered the fall coming off the program’s first trip to the Division 2 state tournament but had a number of spots to fill after graduation including up front and at the setter position. With fewer games being contested this fall while playing a modified schedule amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the growing pains for the team have been visible but the improvement has also been easy to spot for Bohl.
“I feel the overall progress of the type of offense you put in and the things that you’re trying it came slower, it came later because we didn’t have as much time to work on it and to test it out in games,” Bohl said. “The girls are stepping up. They’re excited to try new things. I feel like some of our younger kids are starting to feel more experienced and not have some of those jitters that you have without that. I do feel these two five setters (in the playoffs) have really helped that create some poise and some confidence in the team as a whole but especially with those younger kids.”
Bloomer has relied on a more balanced effort on offense with junior Alexa Post and sophomore Bella Seibel tied for the team lead with 92 kills apiece. Senior Megan Bischel has added 64 kills while junior Leah Bleskacek and senior Nicole Breu have 47 and 30 kills, respectively, for a well rounded group of hitters that are not only deep, but growing in the type of attacks they bring to the net.
Freshman Amelia Herrick and junior Paige Jacobs have taken over in Bloomer’s two-setter offense and done their part while a defense led by 2019 Division 2 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention defensive player Josie Kostner (team-high 157 digs) has gotten better through the year as well.
“I feel that it’s one of the better defensive games we had just in terms of coming up with a gameplan and for the most part executing it so that was awesome,” Bohl said of Saturday’s win.
Bloomer is joined by top-seeded St. Croix Falls and fourth-seeded Northwestern as three Heart O’North Conference teams playing in sectionals. St. Croix Falls won the league championship in the regular season while Northwestern was tied for seventh, but has made a run to the sectional round scoring upsets over Cumberland and Barron along the way.
Bloomer had a string of five consecutive league titles snapped this fall, but Bohl is excited at the improvement the league has shown in recent years.
“I feel really proud,” Bohl said. “For the longest time any seeding meeting that I’ve gone to that’s been the general feel is that the Heart O’North isn’t a very strong conference but with the addition of some of the new teams, but I would also argue that there’s been definitely advances in the regular teams that are there.
“They’re getting better and that’s been fun to play better competition during that conference season.”
Thursday’s opponent is a familiar one for Bloomer as the ‘Hawks and Indians (15-2) will meet in the sectionals for a third year in a row with the first two matchups coming in the sectional finals. The Indians defeated Bloomer in four sets in 2018 before the Blackhawks battled back from a 2-1 set deficit to earn a five-set win in last year’s sectional finals.
Coach Justin Jacobs’ squad put together an unbeaten Great Northern Conference season with a pair nonconference defeats to Kaukauna being the only blemishs on Mosinee’s record. The Indians beat Tomahawk and Stratford in straight sets on the way to a regional championship.
“I expect them to be tough, no doubt,” Bohl said of Mosinee.
This season marks the fourth trip to sectionals for the Blackhawks in five seasons. Bloomer has won its previous three sectional semifinal contests during that span but face a stiff test with a Mosinee team that returns many key players from a season ago.
But in a season of uncertainty, it’s a challenge Bohl and her team are excited they have the opportunity for.
“Our season has been about growth and I feel that we always have a shot, so I’m excited to play them on Thursday,” Bohl said.
