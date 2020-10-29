Prep Volleyball Division 2 Sectionals: Mosinee sweeps Bloomer in semifinal contest

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team had shown a knack for comebacks early on in the Division 2 playoffs.
Mosinee made sure to keep leads once it got them on Thursday, scoring a sweep over the Blackhawks in a Division 2 sectional semifinal matchup in Bloomer (18-25, 20-25, 16-25).
Bella Seibel and Lexi Post each had seven kills for second-seeded Bloomer (10-2) as the Blackhawks were battling from behind in each of the three sets.
The second set was the most competitive of the contest as the 'Hawks closed the gap after trailing 11-6 and later 18-12. Bloomer cut a six-point gap to one with five points in a row, starting with back-to-back kills from Seibel before three consecutive hitting errors from the third-seeded Indians (16-2) pulled them to within one at 18-17.
"I feel like we played really well," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "I thought their were some calls that could've went either way that went against us...that's not all of it by any means but it just took away from steam to but their credit, they're a very good team. I'm super proud of how we played. I thought we played well.
"We did for the most part the things we planned to do. It just wasn't meant to be I guess."
Five points in a row by Mosinee quickly pulled momentum back onto the visiting side of the court as the Indians closed out the set to take a 2-0 advantage.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Mosinee coach Justin Jacobs said. "We've always talked about being mentally tough. That's been one of our big goals is to try to limit runs and keep them down to one, two, three points. If we can do that, we can trust our runs are coming because we've got a big front row, we've got some kids that can hit the ball hard. If you know the run is coming you can stay confident."
A stretch of five out of six points capped by an ace from Aly Gonzalez pushed Mosinee to an 11-6 lead in set three. The team exchanged points before three in a row by Bloomer pulled the 'Hawks to a 18-14 deficit. But that would be as close as the Blackhawks would get as Mosinee pulled away from there and will play at Saint Croix Falls on Saturday night for a trip to the Division 2 state tournament.
The night got off to an inauspicious start for Bloomer in the first set as Mosinee charged out of the gates with six consecutive points and 12 of the first 15 points to take a 12-3 advantage. The 'Hawks were able to claw their way back within six before a hit out of bounds gave Mosinee the opening set victory.
"There were some moments where you could tell we had some inexperience and youth jitters but I thought we played solid," Bohl said. "There wasn't one aspect of our game that I thought we struggled in. We gave up a few runs but they were tough and they blocked well. We didn't get some of the ones down that we would normally."
Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 13 and eight assists, respectively, for Bloomer while Josie Kostner had a team-high 15 digs.
Thursday's matchup was the third year in a row Bloomer and Mosinee matched up in the playoffs. The first two meetings occurred in the sectional finals with the Indians winning in 2018 before the 'Hawks scored a five-set win last season to advance to state for the first time.
"It is exciting to get to see them every year because you know it's a well-run program," Jacobs said of facing Bloomer. "You know they're going to scrap, you know they're going to play hard. But it also makes scouting a lot easier when you know what to expect. You know the systems they're going to run, you know the things they're trying to do. It's just figuring out the pieces they put around it.
"That (Lexi) Post kid got going pretty early in the first two sets. She had a lot of kills and played pretty clean, so that was impressive. But our girls just played really well. Our middles got on a roll too. It was fun."
Bloomer graduates three seniors in hitters Megan Bischel and Nicole Breu along with their libero Kostner.
"I'm so proud of them," Bohl said of the seniors. "The leaders, given this weird season they really stepped up and tried to get everyone up to speed in terms of being a team and developing that chemistry. We'll miss them. They were a big part of our team this year."
Mosinee at Bloomer volleyball 10-29-20
Mosinee at Bloomer volleyball 10-29-20
