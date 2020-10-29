Prep Volleyball Division 2 Sectionals: Mosinee sweeps Bloomer in semifinal contest

"I'm really proud of the girls," Mosinee coach Justin Jacobs said. "We've always talked about being mentally tough. That's been one of our big goals is to try to limit runs and keep them down to one, two, three points. If we can do that, we can trust our runs are coming because we've got a big front row, we've got some kids that can hit the ball hard. If you know the run is coming you can stay confident."

A stretch of five out of six points capped by an ace from Aly Gonzalez pushed Mosinee to an 11-6 lead in set three. The team exchanged points before three in a row by Bloomer pulled the 'Hawks to a 18-14 deficit. But that would be as close as the Blackhawks would get as Mosinee pulled away from there and will play at Saint Croix Falls on Saturday night for a trip to the Division 2 state tournament.

The night got off to an inauspicious start for Bloomer in the first set as Mosinee charged out of the gates with six consecutive points and 12 of the first 15 points to take a 12-3 advantage. The 'Hawks were able to claw their way back within six before a hit out of bounds gave Mosinee the opening set victory.