Prep Volleyball Division 3 Regionals: Cadott finding best lineup mix at right time

The Hornets took a little time to get going in each of the three sets, trailing by at least two points early in all three. But seniors Kowalczyk and Haylee Rowe said the team kept its positivity up and that helped the Hornets turn the tide each time.

"I feel like we really came together as a team and realized we needed to really focus so we could go and keep going in the rounds of playoffs and just working together as a team and communicating way more together is a big key in that," Kowalczyk said.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser led 13-8 in set one following an ace from Mariah Mitchell before Cadott forged a rally, tying the game first at 17 and again at 20 before taking the lead for good at 21-20. Lexxie Rowe and Makenna Barone concluded set one with consecutive kills to give the Hornets the early advantage. The Hornets logged a similar response in the second set from a 4-1 hole and had three separate runs of at least four points to move one set from advancement. Seven consecutive points early in set three gave the Hornets plenty of wiggle room as a stretch of play that included two blocks and a kill from Barone and an ace by Lauryn Goettl moved Cadott to a 12-6 advantage.

The Bulldogs cut the gap to four late at 19-15, but it was all Cadott from there as they completed the sweep and earned a rematch with the Crickets on Thursday night.