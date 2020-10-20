Prep Volleyball Division 3 Regionals: Cadott finding best lineup mix at right time

CADOTT — The Cadott volleyball team had less time to tinker.
But as the Division 3 playoffs got underway Tuesday evening, the Hornets feel they've found a combination that can make them successful as the team topped Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in straight sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-17).
Makenna Barone led Cadott (9-6) with 10 kills followed by seven from Jada Kowalczyk and six by Lexxie Rowe as the fourth-seeded Hornets advance to play at top seed Fall Creek on Thursday in the semifinals.
It was after the team's loss to the Crickets in the regular season when Cadott coach James Bremness and the team opted to make a change and while moving some players around and seeing others return to the lineup, the results improved. The Hornets lost in a competitive three-set matchup to McDonell on Oct. 8 before losing to Chi-Hi on Oct. 12. But the team closed the regular season with back-to-back wins by defeating Owen-Withee in the Cloverbelt Crossover and topping Gilman on Thursday in a nonconference game.
The team carried that momentum into Tuesday's playoff opener and kept its season alive.
"It was a good battle tonight," Bremness said. "Even though our sets were up and down it was a good, complete match for us. This was the first time where I feel we beat a quality team in three. We didn't give up that set or just get down so far we felt like we couldn't come back."
The Hornets took a little time to get going in each of the three sets, trailing by at least two points early in all three. But seniors Kowalczyk and Haylee Rowe said the team kept its positivity up and that helped the Hornets turn the tide each time.
"I feel like we really came together as a team and realized we needed to really focus so we could go and keep going in the rounds of playoffs and just working together as a team and communicating way more together is a big key in that," Kowalczyk said.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser led 13-8 in set one following an ace from Mariah Mitchell before Cadott forged a rally, tying the game first at 17 and again at 20 before taking the lead for good at 21-20. Lexxie Rowe and Makenna Barone concluded set one with consecutive kills to give the Hornets the early advantage. The Hornets logged a similar response in the second set from a 4-1 hole and had three separate runs of at least four points to move one set from advancement. Seven consecutive points early in set three gave the Hornets plenty of wiggle room as a stretch of play that included two blocks and a kill from Barone and an ace by Lauryn Goettl moved Cadott to a 12-6 advantage.
The Bulldogs cut the gap to four late at 19-15, but it was all Cadott from there as they completed the sweep and earned a rematch with the Crickets on Thursday night.
Video highlights from the Cadott volleyball team’s Division 3 regional quarterfinal victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. pic.twitter.com/7lMGyLiZi7— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) October 21, 2020
Goettl had two of her team's five aces in the win, Haylee Rowe had a team-high 28 assists and Goettl also led the team with 20 digs.
"It was a really good match for us and the best part I liked about tonight was maybe our usual big hitter (Barone) was having an off night. She had to be more creative in her shots, she just couldn't go up there and power and then everybody else stepped up," Bremness said. "You saw really good swings from our right side, good swings from Jada (Kowalczyk) in middle and outside and even Elly Eiler was being effective.
"It was a really good, all around team win tonight."
Tuesday's playoff win was only Cadott's fourth home matchup of the year but seniors Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Kowalczyk, Hailey Wellner, Taylor Lindsay and Autumn Yeager were able to exit their gym as winners in their final home game.
"It's awesome," Kowalczyk said of the seniors winning their final home match. "It's something to remember for sure."
