Prep Volleyball Division 3 Sectionals: Focus on serve receive helps push Stanley-Boyd to first sectional appearance since 2015

STANLEY — For the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team, the most important part of a point starts the second an opponent’s serve is put into the air.

The Orioles have focused heavily on serve receive all season long and that has helped Stanley-Boyd advance to Division 3 sectionals for the first time since 2015 as the team prepares for Thursday’s semifinal matchup at Marathon.

Stanley-Boyd (25-5) has won all nine sets so far in three playoff victories, the last three coming in a straight-set win against Abbotsford on Saturday night. A once young roster has come of age this season in the program’s return to the sectional round and team’s improvement against the serve can be traced back to a mid-September loss at Osseo-Fairchild. The Orioles lost in four sets to the Thunder — a team that advanced to the Division 3 state tournament in 2020 — but any chance to score a win that night was canceled out by the team’s struggle with self-inflicted errors.

“I think most of our errors were all on serve receive and it was hard to stick with them when we were not able to keep up with serve, let alone when they’re hitting at us,” Stanley-Boyd junior outside hitter Emily Brenner said.

“We had a lot of miscommunication that led to that,” Stanley-Boyd junior middle hitter Lily Hoel added.

The team’s focus on being ready to go the second an opponent puts a ball in play was increased significantly after that game and is something the team works on every day at practice. The Orioles have seen the benefits with the program’s most successful season since a sectional final run six years ago. Stanley-Boyd was strong in the other facets of the game on defense and with its offense at the net, but getting to those aspects was tough when the first step of the process was a struggle.

“This team they have really worked hard at being a team and at times in the year when we’ve dropped sets it starts with serve receive and it starts with serve receive with all of the sets that we’ve dropped,” Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said. “Our team if we don’t have a strong serve receive we can’t put together anything and so we’ve been focusing on serve receive all year, especially we’ve been focusing on it way back since Osseo.”

The physical talent was never in question during the struggle but focusing on communication and taking charge has led to more sure receives that have led to more points.

“We’ve got a lot of good athletes and a lot of great kids, but someone has to step in (and say) I’m the boss, I own the backcourt and it’s come,” Antolak said. “We’re there.”

Stanley-Boyd has taken its lumps in recent years as the roster grew at the varsity level. Once inexperienced freshmen and sophomores, now the Orioles have plenty of veteran juniors and seniors to lean on.

“With this group of girls we’ve been working steadily since freshman year with the seniors and the senior year with that group of juniors to get to this point,” Antolak said. “Its baby steps. You have to start with the basics and go gradually add those more complicated plays and learn how to do things.”

Now the team says its biggest strengths are its chemistry and communication as the Orioles have won their last four matches in straight sets leading into Thursday’s sectional semifinal. The goal-orientated Orioles have been achieving and reassessing what they want throughout the fall. One of the team’s first goals of the fall was a simple win — winning a playoff game, something no one on the roster had accomplished during their high school careers.

“We have all year have looked at one match at a time,” Antolak said. “We haven’t jumped forward. We’ve set goals and as we’ve met goals we’ve adjusted our goals but we are definitely one match at a time.”

The next focus is Thursday’s matchup against top-seeded Marathon. The Red Raiders won the South Marawood Conference championship during the regular season and like the Orioles have earned straight-set wins in their playoff contests with victories over Cadott and Stratford. Thursday’s winner moves one game from state with a Saturday showdown in the sectional final awaiting against the winner of Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Oconto.

“This is just a fun team to coach,” Antolak said of the team. “They’re enjoyable, they work hard, they love being out on the court.”

