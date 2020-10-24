Prep Volleyball Division 4 Regionals: McDonell sweeps Cornell for fourth regional crown in five years

“We’ve definitely worked on that in practice and we had to work on being resilient these last few weeks with losing players for different sorts of reasons," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said. "Tonight we had a different lineup that we haven’t used all season and the girls came out and showed how well they had been working together as a team. Just getting in there and fighting for every point.”

Craker added a game-high 21 assists and 11 digs while Lauryn Deetz had four aces and Baughman and Sydney Flanagan each had three ace serves.

McDonell methodically pulled away to victories in the first and second set. Three consecutive points in set one improved an 11-8 advantage and Cornell was unable to get closer than five points for the rest of set one. The Chiefs put up a solid battle in the second set as well with one of Helland's kills putting Cornell back 12-11 before a run of six straight points by the Macks. Another six-point run later in set two helped set the stage for a 2-0 lead.

“We were a little out of sorts tonight and when the stars aligned things looked OK but we have some things to work on come Monday," Hanson said.

Both teams were able to have success serving, leading to quick points.