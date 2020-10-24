Prep Volleyball Division 4 Regionals: McDonell sweeps Cornell for fourth regional crown in five years

The McDonell volleyball team secured its fourth regional championship in five years with a straight-set victory (25-16, 25-15, 25-19) over Cornell on Saturday evening in a Division 4 regional final matchup at McDonell.
McDonell (17-1) will learn Thursday's sectional semifinal opponent on Sunday when the sectional is reseeded. Northwood, Mercer and Turtle Lake were the other regional champions crowned Saturday night.
Destiny Baughman had seven kills to lead the Macks while Marley Hughes added six and Maggie Craker had five.
“We were able to control our side when we wanted and that was helpful," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "Cornell was scrappy and they made some good plays and we weren’t always in the position to respond to that.”
The tightest set of the net was the third where Cornell raced out to a 10-5 lead thanks to a stretch of five consecutive points that included two aces by Michayla Turchen. McDonell had a response with the next six points as Maggie Craker contributed two kills and Kait Ortmann added one to push the Macks ahead 11-10. The teams traded points until McDonell took control of the set later on with five points in a row moving the team to a 24-17 advantage and a few points later the Macks closed out the victory.
Turchen had a team-high six kills for the Chiefs (11-2), followed closely by Alyssa Helland with five kills and 13 digs as an gritty Cornell defense kept many points alive with tough digs on hard-hit balls by McDonell.
“We’ve definitely worked on that in practice and we had to work on being resilient these last few weeks with losing players for different sorts of reasons," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said. "Tonight we had a different lineup that we haven’t used all season and the girls came out and showed how well they had been working together as a team. Just getting in there and fighting for every point.”
Craker added a game-high 21 assists and 11 digs while Lauryn Deetz had four aces and Baughman and Sydney Flanagan each had three ace serves.
McDonell methodically pulled away to victories in the first and second set. Three consecutive points in set one improved an 11-8 advantage and Cornell was unable to get closer than five points for the rest of set one. The Chiefs put up a solid battle in the second set as well with one of Helland's kills putting Cornell back 12-11 before a run of six straight points by the Macks. Another six-point run later in set two helped set the stage for a 2-0 lead.
“We were a little out of sorts tonight and when the stars aligned things looked OK but we have some things to work on come Monday," Hanson said.
Both teams were able to have success serving, leading to quick points.
“I feel like one of the things we stress is always going out there and being confident in serving a competitive serve," Lorenzen said. "I’ll never get on the girls for serving tough and it going out or into the net because that’s the only thing we can do to get the (opposing) team off their serve receive, which I feel like we did quite a bit tonight which helped us stick with McDonell.”
Saturday's matchup was a battle of unbeaten conference champions as the Macks were perfect in a Western Cloverbelt Conference season while the Chiefs won their first East Lakeland Conference championship since 1980 and had an unbeaten run in league play. Cornell overcame a loss in the first set to defeat rival Lake Holcombe on Thursday in the semifinals.
Cornell seniors Katie Herr, Makayla Bleske, Michya Flood, Helland and Michaiah Galster played a big part in the historic season for the Cornell program.
“They’ve shown both leadership on and off the court," Lorenzen said of the seniors. "Alyssa Helland and Michaiah Galster have been on varsity the last four years and have really pushed the team to play at their best. We were missing one of our seniors tonight Katie Herr that wasn’t able to play but she’s been a big push for our success. I would give her our most improved player (award) this season. She really did a great job in the front row for us and I think that one little part where we definitely missed her tonight.”
The team's talented underclassmen group will return next season a year older and with an idea of the level of play it takes to win while matching up against a McDonell squad that is perennially one of the best in the area.
“The group that came in this year we were really excited about, Lorenzen said of her team's youngsters. "I think they pushed us in practice every day to play at that next level and now they know the expectations to meet for next season and I had to pull a couple of them up tonight and they did great stuff and had to fill in spots I needed them to do.”
McDonell will now turn its attention to sectionals where the Macks will play Thursday night for an opportunity to play for state on Saturday.
And for a program that is always goal orientated, Saturday's win is the latest check mark on what the Macks hope is a long list.
“It’s another goal we were able to achieve on a list of goals that we have," Hanson said.
