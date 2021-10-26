Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: Improved mental toughness carries McDonell back to sectionals for fifth time in six years

Success in the sport of volleyball is heavily dependent on momentum.

One big swing, block or dig can flip energy from one team to the other, and sometimes that momentum doesn’t come back very easily.

McDonell has lived that at times this fall. But as the Macks enter Thursday’s Division 4 sectional semifinal contest against Clear Lake, the Macks are learning more of how to stay mentally ready for whatever may come the team’s way.

The Macks (31-12) are coming off an emotional five-set win over Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday evening in a regional final. McDonell also has many players back from last season’s Division 4 state runner-up finish, but this season has hardly been easy as the Macks have battled injuries and developed new leaders following the departure of an influential group of seniors — led by three-time all-state and two-time Chippewa County Player of the Year Maggie Craker, who is now playing collegiately at Western Illinois University.

“We had a pretty strong leader for the last four years that we all followed and she went and we went. So we had to learn how to go on our own without that,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “We were pretty content following that, we were great at following that lead. We had to learn how to lead ourselves and how to be mentally tough and go earn points. Those things unfortunately don’t just happen; they take a lot of work, and we’re not perfect at it. No one is, and we’re working at it and we’re taking the lessons from each match.”

McDonell had an up-and-down regular season as the team spent time without outside hitter Destiny Baughman and middle hitter Kait Ortmann. Without those key players and new contributors in the lineup, senior Sydney Flanagan said the team placed an additional emphasis on communication to make sure everyone was where they needed to be — a focus that continued even when Baughman and Ortmann returned to the lineup.

The Macks finished fifth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season with a 3-4 record, a mark that included a pair of tight five-set losses to league champion Fall Creek and third-place Bloomer earlier on. A season’s worth of growing chemistry and communication paid off in Saturday’s victory over the Lancers, a back-and-forth affair in which McDonell led after the first set, third set and 14-10 in the fifth set before Immanuel mounted charges each time. The Lancers tied the contest at 14 and seemed to have all the momentum after four consecutive points, but McDonell stayed poised and delivered the final two points with Flanagan serving the winning ace to cap the battle of state-ranked squads.

Prep Volleyball Regional Roundup: McDonell, Stanley-Boyd earn championships The McDonell and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams each earned regional championships on Saturday night. The Macks prevailed in a five-set Division 4 thriller against Eau Claire Immanuel while the Orioles swept Abbotsford for a Division 3 title.

“We had parts of our game that were great and the best we’ve played all year, and we had parts of our game where we really struggled, and we had to fight through that,” Hanson said of Saturday’s win. “In a close match, one mistake can be the end of you. So often we get frustrated on one mistake, and on Saturday we didn’t. We let that go, and we kept pushing through each mistake that we had and we picked each other up and we played together and that’s what got us through that match.”

With the season now at its win-or-go-home portion, Flanagan said she and her fellow seniors Emma Stelter, Lauryn Deetz, Baughman and Ortmann can feel an extra sense of urgency with every play.

“With our game on Saturday, us five walking in there thinking it could be our last game, I think all of that remained in our heads that we want to win,” Flanagan said. “We have to do anything in our power to do it to win, and I think that’s the reason we did come out with the win.”

McDonell is back in the sectional semifinal round for the fifth time in six years and faces a familiar foe in Clear Lake, which earned a stunning four-set win against top-seeded Turtle Lake, the top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season.

The winner Thursday is slated to face the winner of the other sectional semifinal contest between Mercer and Prentice on Saturday in Clear Lake with a trip to state on the line.

Hanson said continued success for her team will rely on that improved mental toughness as well as the ability to focus on what they can do on their side of the net at the given time.

Ortmann believes it can come with continued belief in each other.

“I just trust everyone with all my heart,” Ortmann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.