Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell advances to state for first time since 2010 with four-set win at Turtle Lake

TURTLE LAKE — The McDonell volleyball team would not be denied.
Not this time.
The Macks overcame a loss in the opening set to defeat Turtle Lake (25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22) on Saturday evening for a Division 4 sectional championship, sending McDonell to state for the first time since 2010.
McDonell joins Prentice, Eau Claire Immanuel and Catholic Central as the state-bound Division 4 teams. The final four will be reseeded and play the state semifinals and championship game next Saturday in Little Chute.
Sidney Rice led McDonell (20-1) with 12 kills as a part of a balanced effort at the net. Destiny Baughman had 11 kills while Maggie Craker and Kait Ortmann each had 10.
It was Ortmann's final swing of the night that sent the Macks to state, coming at the end of a point where the team initially thought it had won after a strong swing by Baughman but the Lakers defense had one more dig in it and kept the ball alive. McDonell regained its composure and set up the sectional championship point with a familiar series of events — a dig by Lauryn Deetz, followed by a set by Craker and a swing from Ortmann in the middle of the court.
The sectional championship winning point for McDonell pic.twitter.com/Pzt6XVtIR5— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) November 1, 2020
McDonell never trailed in the final set but rarely had any breathing room against the hard-swinging Lakers. Turtle Lake cut the gap to one on several occasions in the second half of the set, lastly at 23-22 before a kill from Rice moved McDonell one point from victory.
The night started on a sour note for the Macks as Turtle Lake (12-4) sprinted out to an 8-1 with 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter/setter Anika Torgerson establishing herself at the net as a hitter and blocker in the opening set. Torgerson had 20 kills in Thursday's sectional semifinal win over Mercer and was absolutely dominant at times in Saturday's matchup.
"We knew what was happening. We're battle tested. We've seen really good hitters this year and she's a really good player," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Torgerson. "She's a really good hitter and we were able to rotate our lineup and get Maggie (Craker) blocking her and that helped slow a lot of things down and play defense around her.
"And when she got the big kills — and she had some really big kills — we were OK with that. We sided out, we gave them the ball and we started over again and we were really good resetting our mind."
Support Local Journalism
McDonell was able to regain its composure and cut into the gap, taking its first lead of the game at 23-22 and later moving a point away from the set one win at 25-24 before the Lakers had a response with the final three points capped by a Torgerson kill.
"Every time we'd reset our mentality and we played every point like it was one point at a time, so that was really exciting," Rice said.
Turtle Lake again threatened to run away in set two as Allison Wagner's ace pushed her team to a 9-4 advantage. Following a McDonell timeout the Macks scored the next five points to tie the game and later closed the second set with a ferocious run, winning 15 of the final 19 points to turn a 11-10 deficit into a 25-15 match-evening win.
"Coach Kat always talks about how resilient and gritty our team is," Craker said. "That's what we work off of. Even though we were down we knew that we had it and before the game Kat said have a lion's mentality of always going to get it, don't let it come to you."
The Lakers led for most of the first half of set three including a 17-13 advantage prior to another McDonell rally starting with five points in a row to take an 18-17 lead. McDonell later closed out the set with the final seven points with a block by freshman Aubrey Dorn, a youngster who moved into the lineup after the team had to shuffle following a quarantine roster move the night before.
"For kids to step up the way they stepped up tonight makes me so proud as a coach," Hanson said. "It was a big moment and they lived up to that moment and were resilient and I can't say enough about how hard they played and how hard they played together."
Sydney Flanagan had a team-high eight aces while Baughman and Craker added three and two, respectively. Craker eclipsed the 4,000-assist mark for her career to go with six digs and three blocks.
Ella Haley and Flanagan each had eight digs.
McDonell joins a strong contingent of local teams heading to state including three from the Western Cloverbelt as Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild and the Macks all punched their tickets with sectional final wins.
A season that started without any promise of a postseason or state tournament has become one where the Macks are back at state.
"This is a crazy season and it's insanely stressful with what's happening day in and day out and what that looks like and I'm so proud that they're able to focus on the moment and be in the moment and that has allowed them to do some really good things as a team," Hanson said.
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!