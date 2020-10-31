Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell advances to state for first time since 2010 with four-set win at Turtle Lake

The night started on a sour note for the Macks as Turtle Lake (12-4) sprinted out to an 8-1 with 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter/setter Anika Torgerson establishing herself at the net as a hitter and blocker in the opening set. Torgerson had 20 kills in Thursday's sectional semifinal win over Mercer and was absolutely dominant at times in Saturday's matchup.

"We knew what was happening. We're battle tested. We've seen really good hitters this year and she's a really good player," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Torgerson. "She's a really good hitter and we were able to rotate our lineup and get Maggie (Craker) blocking her and that helped slow a lot of things down and play defense around her.

"And when she got the big kills — and she had some really big kills — we were OK with that. We sided out, we gave them the ball and we started over again and we were really good resetting our mind."

McDonell was able to regain its composure and cut into the gap, taking its first lead of the game at 23-22 and later moving a point away from the set one win at 25-24 before the Lakers had a response with the final three points capped by a Torgerson kill.

"Every time we'd reset our mentality and we played every point like it was one point at a time, so that was really exciting," Rice said.