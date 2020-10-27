Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell focused inward entering semifinal contest against Northwood

“Everything is intense, everything is 100%,” Craker said.

The do-it-all Western Illinois commit and Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year Craker will be playing in her third sectional semifinal, a level that has been a bit of a roadblock for the program since last advancing to state in 2010.

Four times since 2010, the Macks have moved two games from state and lost, twice falling to the eventual state champion. But Craker said that hasn’t been on the team’s mind as the program has kept the focus inward.

Teams have played in front of smaller crowds than normal as schools have restricted attendance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Craker said the players have gotten used to the smaller crowds, but junior Lauryn Deetz admitted that it’s still been unique to play in, especially in the postseason when raucous crowds are the norm.

“It still is definitely weird,” Deetz said. “It feels like a normal conference game at the beginning of the season because there isn’t that normal atmosphere and energy we normally have. So it’s been a lot to adjust to, but I think as we go along we’re realizing the chance and opportunity we have even though there’s been some ups and downs.”