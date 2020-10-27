Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell focused inward entering semifinal contest against Northwood

Now more than ever, focus is key for prep athletes.
The McDonell volleyball team is taking that message to heart as the Macks come off another regional championship and prepare to host Northwood on Thursday in a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup.
The Macks swept Cornell on Saturday night to win the program’s fourth regional title since 2016 and enter a sectional of unfamiliar foes with top-seeded Turtle Lake hosting Mercer in the other semifinal. But for the Macks, a crash course in learning about the Evergreens, Lakers or Tigers isn’t the primary concern. The team is simply focused on one side of the net.
“We have to focus on what we can do and build off that because we know what we are capable of, we know what we can do, we know what our strengths and weaknesses are and we have to continue to build off those,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said.
McDonell’s body of work in an abbreviated fall has been as impressive as any other’s. The Macks (18-1) went unbeaten in the Western Cloverbelt Conference and own victories over four sectional qualifiers (Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Prentice, Marshfield Columbus), and the team’s seniors have kept the team focus and driven.
The team had some lapses in intensity in Saturday’s victory over the Chiefs, and senior setter Maggie Craker said the team is focused on keeping a high level of intensity and energy in practice leading up to Thursday’s matchup.
“Everything is intense, everything is 100%,” Craker said.
The do-it-all Western Illinois commit and Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year Craker will be playing in her third sectional semifinal, a level that has been a bit of a roadblock for the program since last advancing to state in 2010.
Four times since 2010, the Macks have moved two games from state and lost, twice falling to the eventual state champion. But Craker said that hasn’t been on the team’s mind as the program has kept the focus inward.
Teams have played in front of smaller crowds than normal as schools have restricted attendance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Craker said the players have gotten used to the smaller crowds, but junior Lauryn Deetz admitted that it’s still been unique to play in, especially in the postseason when raucous crowds are the norm.
“It still is definitely weird,” Deetz said. “It feels like a normal conference game at the beginning of the season because there isn’t that normal atmosphere and energy we normally have. So it’s been a lot to adjust to, but I think as we go along we’re realizing the chance and opportunity we have even though there’s been some ups and downs.”
Five different players have at least 99 kills for the Macks offensively, led by Sidney Rice (149) and Destiny Baughman (138), with Kait Ortmann (129), Marley Hughes (119) and Craker (99) not far behind. The 2019 Chippewa County Player of the Year, Craker has 56 aces and 557 assists in running the offense while Deetz has a team-high 232 digs.
The Evergreens (4-10) are on a Cinderella run, winning just one game in the regular season before beating Solon Springs, Flambeau and Bruce in the regional rounds.
The winners of the two Thursday matchups will clash on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“We definitely don’t know as much about our opponents, but it’s always focus on our side of the net, control our side of the game and play the same way no matter who is on the other side of the net,” Craker said.
Cornell at McDonell volleyball 10-24-20
