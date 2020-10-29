Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell sweeps Northwood, advances one game from state

The McDonell volleyball team is one game away from the Division 4 state tournament for the first time since 2010 after the Macks swept Northwood in three sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) on Thursday in a sectional semifinal contest at McDonell.

The second-seeded Macks (19-1) will play at top-seeded Turtle Lake on Saturday night for a trip to state after the Lakers swept Mercer in the other semifinal contest.

Sidney Rice had a team-high 13 kills and added five digs while Kait Ortmann had 11 kills in the victory for McDonell.

"I'm proud of the way our team fought and dug in to get a big win tonight," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the victory.

Destiny Baughman added nine kills to go with 12 digs and an ace while Maggie Craker and Marley Hughes had seven kills apiece as a part of a balanced attack on offense. Craker also had 38 assists, two blocks and eight digs while Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 18 digs to go with three aces.

Ella Haley chipped in with nine digs and Sydney Flanagan had nine digs and an ace.