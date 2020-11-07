Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: Catholic Central tops McDonell in championship match

LITTLE CHUTE — The McDonell volleyball team started the season not going how long it would last.
The year lasted long enough for the Macks to bring home some hardware from state as McDonell finished runner-up at the Division 4 state tournament on Saturday, falling to Catholic Central in straight sets (21-25, 23-25, 22-25).
McDonell made quick work of Prentice on Saturday afternoon to advance to the evening's Division 4 state championship game with a straight-set win (25-15, 25-16, 25-17) in the state semifinals.
The Macks (21-2) played three highly-contested sets with the Hilltoppers (22-0) but a strong serving game and standout offense at the net by Sammie Seib (game-high 17 kills) was too much for McDonell to overcome.
"They took us out of our game and that's what good teams do," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Catholic Central. "They served very aggressively and we knew that coming in and unfortunately we weren't consistently able to pass the ball and that was in large part due to their serving. They served tough and we fought hard. We didn't give up. We lost to a very good team. That's how it should be in the state championship."
An aggressive serving attack from the Hilltoppers had 14 aces, including on the championship-clinching point when Kelly Pum's serve hit the top of the net and rolled over before finding the floor, delivering Catholic Central the program's second state title in three years. The Macks led much of the third set, taking a 22-21 lead on Ortmann's last kill of the night. But as was the case throughout Saturday's championship game, the Hilltoppers always had a response when they needed and scored the final four points.
Kait Ortmann led the Macks with eight kills in the middle for the Macks while Sidney Rice added seven.
"When we passed and we were in system we were able to score and we were able to defend a lot of things," Hanson said. "We just didn't win all the battles and that's part of volleyball, part of the ups and the downs and the emotions that go into volleyball."
McDonell came out strong in the opening set of the title game to take a 9-4 lead on the strength of five points in a row, a run capped by an ace from Ortmann that forced a Hilltopper timeout. Catholic Central came back and led by as many as three at 17-14 before McDonell scored the next five points to take a 19-17 lead and again forced Catholic Central to regroup.
And regroup the 'Toppers did with the next seven points in a row to help take the opening set as Seib's final kill of the set tickled the back end on the McDonell side to stake her team to a win in the opening set.
The Hilltoppers carried the momentum from the first set into the second to take a 5-1 lead and held the advantage for most of the set until five points in a row by the Macks tied the game at 22. Coming out of a Hilltopper timeout Catholic Central scored three of the final four points to move one set from the title.
Destiny Baughman had 12 kills to lead the offense while Sidney Rice (eight kills), Maggie Craker (six kills) and Kait Ortmann (six kills) also led the team up front against Prentice.
Craker had a team-best 17 digs to go with 30 assists and a pair of aces and blocks while Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had 17 and 15 digs, respectively.
Video highlights from McDonell’s state semifinal win over Prentice. @McDMacksVB pic.twitter.com/gaieaWhudI— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) November 7, 2020
Big runs of offense were the name of the game for the Macks (21-1) in their semifinal win over the Buccaneers (10-5) and helped McDonell take the first two sets before needing to come from behind to complete the sweep.
Prentice engineered a run of its own with six points in a row capped by a kill from Olivia Burcaw to take an early 6-1 lead and later led by four at 12-8 following a solo block from Kyla Murphy.
The Macks chipped away at the lead and tallied five points in a row to go in front 16-13. Prentice stayed hot on McDonell's heels at 19-16 before five points in a row put the Macks on the brink of the sweep and Baughman capped the win with a kill to send the Macks to the state finals for the first time since the program's 2009 state title season.
"We let down mentally and that's what happens when you let down mentally in the state tournament and fortunately we were able to snap back out of that very quickly and control our side," Hanson said of the slow start to the third set. "But that's what we had to do. We had to settle down, reset ourselves and just get back into what we do."
A six-point run mostly off the arm of Ella Haley opened the first set and after Prentice closed to within one at 7-6 Kait Ortmann led a push of 13 straight points, 12 coming off her arm to turn a tight opening set into a rout.
"I think that it helped us settle the nerves and it helped us stay focused," Hanson said of the team's strong start in the opening set.
Haley again showed her serving might in the second set, breaking open a tie game at 16 by serving the final eight points including two aces at the end to put the Macks in the drivers seat in front two sets to zero.
Haley and Ortmann each had five aces as aggressive serves were the gameplan for the Macks.
"We served really aggressively, which was our gameplan to take them out of their offense," Hanson said. "They're a very offensive team and we knew that if we served well we could get them more off-speed shots and we could defend that a lot easier."
