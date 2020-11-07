Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: Catholic Central tops McDonell in championship match

Craker had a team-best 17 digs to go with 30 assists and a pair of aces and blocks while Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had 17 and 15 digs, respectively.

Big runs of offense were the name of the game for the Macks (21-1) in their semifinal win over the Buccaneers (10-5) and helped McDonell take the first two sets before needing to come from behind to complete the sweep.

Prentice engineered a run of its own with six points in a row capped by a kill from Olivia Burcaw to take an early 6-1 lead and later led by four at 12-8 following a solo block from Kyla Murphy.

The Macks chipped away at the lead and tallied five points in a row to go in front 16-13. Prentice stayed hot on McDonell's heels at 19-16 before five points in a row put the Macks on the brink of the sweep and Baughman capped the win with a kill to send the Macks to the state finals for the first time since the program's 2009 state title season.

"We let down mentally and that's what happens when you let down mentally in the state tournament and fortunately we were able to snap back out of that very quickly and control our side," Hanson said of the slow start to the third set. "But that's what we had to do. We had to settle down, reset ourselves and just get back into what we do."