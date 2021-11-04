Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: Looking ahead to the field

Four state champions will be crowned this week as the state girls volleyball tournament returns to its home at the Resch Center in Green Bay with four divisions taking part beginning Thursday afternoon.

What To Watch

Rare experience

McDonell is the lone team in the Division 4 field with experience at the state tournament. The Macks earned a Division 4 runner-up finish to Catholic Central last year when that division's state tournament was hosted at Little Chute. Monticello, Wabeno/Laona and Wonewoc-Center are each making their first trips to state. Laona did make two trips to the Class C state tournament in 1977 and 1978 when it was a solo program.

Winning streaks

Wonewoc-Center enters the Division 4 state tournament on a 15-match streak, dating back to the team's victory at the Belmont tournament in the middle of the regular season. Monticello has won 13 matches in a row, Wabeno/Laona has won its last seven in a row and McDonell has won six in a row dating back to a straight-set win over Owen-Withee in the Cloverbelt Crossover.

Chance at a repeat

Three reigning state champions return with a chance to win another state title and two of the three are seeking a three-peat. Luxemburg-Casco is the top seed in Division 2 and looking for its third straight title after winning in 2019 and 2020. Howards Grove is seeded second in Division 3 and is also vying for its third straight title after winning in 2019 and 2020. Appleton North won the Division 1 alternate fall state championship in April, defeating Manitowoc Lincoln in the finals.

Division 4 Field

Monticello

The Ponies (24-1) are the top seed in Division 4 with their lone loss of the season coming to another state-bound team, falling to Reedsburg in three sets at the Richland Center tournament. Monticello won the East Six Rivers Conference championship during the regular season and swept three of four opponents en route to the trip to state, lastly sweeping Hilbert last Saturday for the sectional title. Offensively the Ponies are led by junior outside hitter Ellie Gustafson (399 kills, 203 digs) and senior middle blocker Hannah Clark (138 kills and 149 digs).

Wonewoc-Center

The Wolves (27-2) will meet the Macks in the semifinals as the No. 3 seed. Wonewoc-Center's two losses came to Fall Creek and Bangor, two regional champions. The Wolves won the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship in the regular season and earned the state tournament berth after four-set wins over Bangor and Highland in sectionals. Sophomore outside hitter Kelsey Justman (229 kills, 61 aces), senior middle hitter Nichole Totzke (203 kills, 60 aces) and senior right side hitter Shelby Justman (181 kills, 59 aces) lead the offense for the Wolves.

Wabeno/Laona

The Rebels (37-8) knocked off a pair of state-ranked teams in sectionals on the way to state. Wabeno/Laona finished second to Three Lakes in the Northern Lakes Conference standings in the regular season, but defeated Three Lakes and Marshfield Columbus in sectionals to advance to Green Bay. The Rebels are led by a six-senior roster with senior outside hitter (555 kills, 149 digs), senior middle hitter Jaclyn St. Peter (174 kills, 41 solo blocks) and freshman middle hitter Allison Albrecht (171 kills, 48 solo blocks) leading the charge for the Rebels.

