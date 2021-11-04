 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Prep State Volleyball Tournament | Preview

Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: Looking ahead to the field

Clear Lake at McDonell volleyball 10-28-21

McDonell's Sydney Flanagan serves against Clear Lake on Thursday evening at McDonell.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Four state champions will be crowned this week as the state girls volleyball tournament returns to its home at the Resch Center in Green Bay with four divisions taking part beginning Thursday afternoon.

What To Watch

Rare experience

McDonell is the lone team in the Division 4 field with experience at the state tournament. The Macks earned a Division 4 runner-up finish to Catholic Central last year when that division's state tournament was hosted at Little Chute. Monticello, Wabeno/Laona and Wonewoc-Center are each making their first trips to state. Laona did make two trips to the Class C state tournament in 1977 and 1978 when it was a solo program.

Winning streaks

Wonewoc-Center enters the Division 4 state tournament on a 15-match streak, dating back to the team's victory at the Belmont tournament in the middle of the regular season. Monticello has won 13 matches in a row, Wabeno/Laona has won its last seven in a row and McDonell has won six in a row dating back to a straight-set win over Owen-Withee in the Cloverbelt Crossover.

Chance at a repeat

Three reigning state champions return with a chance to win another state title and two of the three are seeking a three-peat. Luxemburg-Casco is the top seed in Division 2 and looking for its third straight title after winning in 2019 and 2020. Howards Grove is seeded second in Division 3 and is also vying for its third straight title after winning in 2019 and 2020. Appleton North won the Division 1 alternate fall state championship in April, defeating Manitowoc Lincoln in the finals.

People are also reading…

Division 4 Field

Monticello

The Ponies (24-1) are the top seed in Division 4 with their lone loss of the season coming to another state-bound team, falling to Reedsburg in three sets at the Richland Center tournament. Monticello won the East Six Rivers Conference championship during the regular season and swept three of four opponents en route to the trip to state, lastly sweeping Hilbert last Saturday for the sectional title. Offensively the Ponies are led by junior outside hitter Ellie Gustafson (399 kills, 203 digs) and senior middle blocker Hannah Clark (138 kills and 149 digs).

Wonewoc-Center

The Wolves (27-2) will meet the Macks in the semifinals as the No. 3 seed. Wonewoc-Center's two losses came to Fall Creek and Bangor, two regional champions. The Wolves won the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship in the regular season and earned the state tournament berth after four-set wins over Bangor and Highland in sectionals. Sophomore outside hitter Kelsey Justman (229 kills, 61 aces), senior middle hitter Nichole Totzke (203 kills, 60 aces) and senior right side hitter Shelby Justman (181 kills, 59 aces) lead the offense for the Wolves.

Wabeno/Laona

The Rebels (37-8) knocked off a pair of state-ranked teams in sectionals on the way to state. Wabeno/Laona finished second to Three Lakes in the Northern Lakes Conference standings in the regular season, but defeated Three Lakes and Marshfield Columbus in sectionals to advance to Green Bay. The Rebels are led by a six-senior roster with senior outside hitter (555 kills, 149 digs), senior middle hitter Jaclyn St. Peter (174 kills, 41 solo blocks) and freshman middle hitter Allison Albrecht (171 kills, 48 solo blocks) leading the charge for the Rebels.

State Tournament Schedule

Thursday-Saturday

Resch Center, Green Bay

Division 1

Thursday's Quarterfinals

• (2) Appleton North (39-6) vs (7) Holmen (29-2), 1 p.m.

• (3) Brookfield Central (34-11) vs (6) River Falls (31-3), 1 p.m.

• (4) Burlington (38-4) vs (5) Kettle Moraine (31-6), 7 p.m.

• (1) Oconomowoc (36-5) vs (8) Oak Creek (31-10), 7 p.m.

Friday's Semifinals

• Winners of 1 p.m. quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

• Winners of 7 p.m. quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship

• Division 1 state championship, 7:30 p.m.

Division 2

Friday's Semifinals

• (2) McFarland (39-2) vs (3) Pewaukee (38-9), 2 p.m.

• (1) Luxemburg-Casco (40-5) vs (4) Reedsburg (27-8), 7 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship

• Division 2 state championship, 2:30 p.m.

Division 3

Friday's Semifinals

• (2) Howards Grove (41-5) vs (3) Oconto (36-2), 11:30 a.m.

• (1) Lake Country Lutheran (36-7) vs (4) Unity (36-1), 11:30 a.m.

Saturday's State Championship

• Division 3 state championship, 11:30 a.m.

Division 4

Friday's Semifinals

• (2) McDonell (34-14) vs (3) Wonewoc-Center (27-2), 9 a.m.

• (1) Monticello (24-1) vs (4) Wabeno/Laona (37-8), 9 a.m.

Saturday's State Championship

• Division 4 state championship, 9 a.m.

Previous State Trips

The McDonell volleyball team has made three previous trips to state since joining the WIAA in 2000.

2009

The first trip to the Division 4 state tournament for the Macks has so far been the best as the program won the state championship, defeating Manitowoc Lutheran in five sets (25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 16-14) before beating Wausau Newman (25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14) for the title. Christi Schoch had 17 kills in the semifinal win, Karley Wiensch had 56 assists and 16 digs and Ari Gardow had 22 digs. Schoch came back with 15 kills in the title win and Zumbrock had three aces and 18 digs.

2010

One year later the Macks returned to state as the defending champions, but fell in the semifinals in straight sets to Highland (15-25, 14-25, 21-25). Hannah Krejci led McDonell with 10 kills and Jordyn Kopp added eight while Wiensch had 26 assist and 10 digs. Krejci led the Macks with 12 digs. The Cardinals went on to win the state title.

2020

McDonell returned to state for the first time in ten years and came away with a silver ball after finishing runner-up, defeating Prentice in the semifinals (25-15, 25-16, 25-17) before falling to Burlington Catholic Central (21-25, 23-25, 22-25) at Little Chute. Destiny Baughman (13 kills) and Sidney Rice (9 kills) led the offense in the semifinal win as Maggie Craker had 25 assists and 15 digs. Kait Ortmann had eight kills and Rice added seven kills in the championship match loss while Craker had 13 digs and 19 assists.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News