Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell navigates waves of up-and-down regular season back to state tournament

The McDonell volleyball team came into the season wanting to make a return to the Division 4 state tournament.

The Macks (34-14) have done just that, facing Wonewoc-Center on Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the Division 4 state semifinals.

But the journey from Point A to Point B wasn't nearly that simple as the Macks worked through an up-and-down regular season before finding their stride for the postseason in making it to the WIAA state tournament for the fourth time in program history.

Great expectations

McDonell brought back plenty of experience at the net and on defense from last fall's state runner-up. Senior hitters Destiny Baughman and Kait Ortmann and junior Marley Hughes were the most experienced hitters while defensive standout seniors Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan provided the nucleus of the team's defense.

The big question for the Macks was who would step up at setter following the graduation of four-year star and current Western Illinois University freshman Maggie Craker. The answer was a combined effort by sophomores Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper, who have shared the responsibility.

The season started off well enough as the Macks finished 10th out of 40 teams at the UW-Stout Sprawl and second at an invitational hosted by La Crosse Aquinas before winning the Deb Roesler Memorial and Diocesan home tournaments. But the Macks also had some tough losses, most notably falling in five sets to eventual Western Cloverbelt champion Fall Creek after winning the first two sets. A few weeks later the Macks lost a five-set match to Bloomer, a contest where the team lost Baughman to an injury.

“The matches that we were in earlier this year that were close that we were tested we came out on the opposite end of that in all those matches and we talked all year about learning from that," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said.

The Macks were also swept by Stanley-Boyd soon after and the team admits it began to doubt itself. The bottom came out at a tournament soon after as the Macks went winless at a tournament in Bloomer, an event with a strong lineup of teams like Chi-Hi, Fall Creek and Turtle Lake.

As the regular season started to come to an end, the Macks were still scuffling and started the Altoona tournament on Oct. 9 with a loss to Baldwin-Woodville. McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz said the team held a meeting after that loss to reassess what it was doing.

“We decided we were going to play together as a team with the goal of going to state or we were going to keep playing how we had been playing and just see where that got us," Deetz said.

The team chose the former and saw immediate results by sweeping Elk Mound and Hudson before falling to state-ranked Eau Claire Immanuel.

The Macks closed the regular season by sweeping Owen-Withee in the Cloverbelt Crossover, were ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season and earned a No. 3 seed in a loaded half-sectional.

But the team started getting healthier and more cohesive.

Turning it on

The Macks swept Lake Holcombe and long-time nemesis Clayton to advance to the regional finals where McDonell met Eau Claire Immanuel, the sixth-ranked team in the final state coaches poll of the regular season and a Lancer program that was no stranger to seeing McDonell in the playoffs.

McDonell won the first and third sets, but each time Immanuel came back with victories of their own to force a fifth set. The Lancers rallied from a 14-10 deficit to tie the game and take all the momentum. The Macks didn't blink and closed out the match as senior Sydney Flanagan served an ace to clinch the regional title.

“There were times during the year when we’d make mistake after mistake after mistake and we’d just make a hole for ourselves, where I think there was a switch with Immanuel," Flanagan said. "We didn’t play perfect, we really didn’t, but we were like ‘we made a mistake, we’re going to forget about it and keep rolling’ and I don’t think anyone got into their own head. It was a really good, solid win for us.”

The Macks earned a home sectional semifinal game against fourth-seeded Clear Lake after the Warriors stunned top-seeded and top-ranked Turtle Lake in the regional finals. McDonell was met with another challenge against the Warriors as Clear Lake won the first nine points on the night and took the first set. The Macks were down to set point in each of the first three sets, but rallied in sets two and three to win before ultimately taking the match in four.

McDonell carried the momentum over into last Saturday's sectional finals, sweeping the top team from the other half of the sectional Mercer to take the title and advance to state.

“Having our entire team healthy helps a lot. But even physically healthy doesn’t determine your mental game and to me as a coach our mental game has been the biggest difference in the past two weeks," Hanson said. "We’ve been much more mentally tough and we’ve played more as a cohesive unit throughout the matches and that’s made all the difference.”

Sense of urgency

The seniors on the Macks understand the position they're in.

Any match can be their last at this point and for a group that has played together for eight years, that serves as plenty of motivation.

“We don’t want to stop playing with each other," Ortmann said. "Every senior tells you the four years are going to fly by and you didn’t realize … I’ve been playing with these girls since I was in fifth grade. So to have this be the last year to play with them you don’t want it to end and you will literally do anything you can on the court to do it and you’ll play your best volleyball because this is the best volleyball we’ve played."

That sense of urgency hasn't come just in games, but also every day at practice.

“I think a lot of it was just coming together as a team," senior Emma Stelter said. "In practices we have to work a lot harder. We had more team bonding, more motivating texts between people and more focusing in on relationships between people and working together.”

That focus has kept the season alive a lot longer than some may have expected a few weeks ago. The Macks face Wonewoc-Center on Friday morning in one semifinal while top-seeded Monticello battles Wabeno/Laona in the other with the two winners scheduled to meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. for the title.

The Wolves offer a stiff test for the Macks after defeating state-ranked Bangor and Highland to take the sectional championship. Sophomore outside hitter Kelsey Justman (229 kills), 6-foot senior middle hitter Nicole Totzke (203 kills) and senior right side hitter Shelby Justman (181) lead the offense for the Scenic Bluffs Conference champion Wolves, who enter state on a 15-match winning streak.

“I think it’s pretty surreal," Hanson said of going to state. "I think we were counted out for a while and they came together, they’ve bonded and they’ve sacrificed a lot for each other and I think that gives us a mental edge.”

McDonell is the only team in the Division 4 field with any experience at the state tournament as the other three programs are there for the first time. The Macks came into the season with a goal they ultimately attained, even if the journey wasn't what they were expecting.

But the Macks believe that has made them all the better as a result.

“We’ve got a lot of new players. We’ve grown as a team from the beginning of the season," Stelter said. "Now we’re all hungry. We want to get that gold ball.”

