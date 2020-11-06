 Skip to main content
Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell returns to state for first time in a decade, faces Prentice in familiar field
top story
Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell returns to state for first time in a decade, faces Prentice in familiar field

McDonell volleyball at Turtle Lake 10-31-20

McDonell celebrates a point against Turtle Lake last Saturday in Turtle Lake.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

It’s been a decade since the McDonell volleyball team has competed at the Division 4 state tournament.

But while it’s been a few years since the Macks have played on that big stage, the program will see some familiar foes there Saturday when McDonell, Prentice, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central vie for the championship in Little Chute.

The Macks (20-1) are the top seed for the Division 4 tournament and will face fourth-seeded Prentice (10-4) at 1 p.m. in the first of two semifinal matchups. The winner will advance to the title game at 7:30 p.m. to meet the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Catholic Central (20-0) and Eau Claire Immanuel (16-0).

The Buccaneers are at state for the first time in program history, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to top Three Lakes in the sectional finals.

Senior outside hitter Olivia Burcaw leads the Prentice offense with 233 kills on the year, according to MaxPreps.com, with fellow senior Amelia Dettermering adding 125. Dettermering also has a team-best 42 aces and Olivia Dettermering runs the offense with 320 assists.

McDonell defeated Prentice in straight sets in a nonconference matchup at the end of the regular season on Oct. 16.

“The thing that remains is we have to control our side,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “We do what we do and we have to fine-tune things and we have to create a gameplan for Prentice but we still need to control our side and what we’re in charge of. So in the aspect of scouting, we’ll do our job that way to implement different tactics but as far as the players go they need to continue to focus on what they can control and we did that really well on Saturday.”

The Macks are coming off a four-set win over Turtle Lake in the sectional finals, a matchup where McDonell lost the first set before winning the final three. Balance was the key offensively in the win as four players registered at least 10 kills. Sidney Rice led the team with 12 kills while Destiny Baughman added 11 and Maggie Craker and Kait Ortmann had 10 apiece.

“We don’t have to rely on one person, we don’t have to rely on two people,” Hanson said of the offense. “Different nights everybody steps up. Some nights we step up all together, some nights it’s one at a time, some nights it’s multiple people during a match and Saturday was a testament to that. Maggie (Craker) did a good job of spreading the ball out and finding the hot hand at the time and we were successful at that and we controlled our side even when we were down.”

A new face also stepped up as freshman Aubrey Dorn was thrust into the lineup due to a quarantine roster move the team learned of the night before the contest. But in a year where the ability to adapt is paramount, the Macks showed their bounce back ability.

“That’s been a big part of our season this year,” senior Kate Roth said of the team’s resiliency. “The first game (against Turtle Lake) was a little different. We had a new middle with us and she was just getting warmed up with us and I think the first game was a test and then she got calmed down and got comfortable and Kat told us in timeouts to forget your mistakes and just get ready for the next point.”

A battle of unbeatens is taking place in the other semifinal when the Hilltoppers battle the Lancers. McDonell defeated Eau Claire Immanuel in a tough four-set victory in last season’s regional finals and has been a frequent foe for the Macks over the last several seasons. The Lancers (16-0) won the Dairyland Conference championship while playing their home games in Augusta and they, too, are making the program’s first trip to state.

The Hilltoppers (20-0) won the Metro Classic Conference and like Prentice battled back from a 2-1 set deficit to earn a sectional championship, defeating Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence. Catholic Central is making the program’s ninth WIAA state appearance overall having won six Division 4 state championships including in 2018.

This year’s state tournaments are being held at four different sites, one per division as Division 1 is in Wisconsin Rapids, Division 2 is at Kaukauna and Division 3 will be contested at Wausau West. The tournament will be played in one day, as opposed to over two in Green Bay as has been in the case in years past.

Focus and intensity were the name of the game at practice this week for the Macks.

“We’re all really excited and I think we’re all really excited for the journey that we take over there,” Rice said of the trip to state.

In a season where a state tournament wasn’t even on the schedule at the beginning of the year, McDonell has the opportunity to win the program’s second WIAA state championship to go with a 1999 WISAA title.

Those teams left in the playoffs have put in the work all season long and even more so this week to be as sharp as they can to increase their chances of striking gold on Saturday.

McDonell is no different, but their coach also wants to make sure they have fun with the experience.

“This is a very unique week that most players don’t get to ever experience and we need to keep that in mind as we’re planning through things and enjoy it,” Hanson said. “Life is crazy right now and we need to find the joy we have and relish it because it goes all too quickly. Before you know it, it’ll be done.”

Division 4 State Semifinals

(1) McDonell (20-1) vs (4) Prentice (10-4)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Little Chute High School

For updates from Saturday's state tournament, follow Brandon Berg on Twitter (@Brandon_berg). Check chippewa.com and Monday's edition of The Herald for more from the action.

By The Numbers

3 — The number of Western Cloverbelt Conference teams to advance to state (Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild qualified in Division 3)

5 — The number of players of McDonell's roster with at least 116 kills (Sidney Rice, Destiny Baughman, Kait Ortmann, Marley Hughes, Maggie Craker

9 — The number of sets lost by McDonell so far this season

10 — Years since McDonell has last played at state (2010)

