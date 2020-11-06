Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell returns to state for first time in a decade, faces Prentice in familiar field

It’s been a decade since the McDonell volleyball team has competed at the Division 4 state tournament.

But while it’s been a few years since the Macks have played on that big stage, the program will see some familiar foes there Saturday when McDonell, Prentice, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central vie for the championship in Little Chute.

The Macks (20-1) are the top seed for the Division 4 tournament and will face fourth-seeded Prentice (10-4) at 1 p.m. in the first of two semifinal matchups. The winner will advance to the title game at 7:30 p.m. to meet the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Catholic Central (20-0) and Eau Claire Immanuel (16-0).

The Buccaneers are at state for the first time in program history, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to top Three Lakes in the sectional finals.

Senior outside hitter Olivia Burcaw leads the Prentice offense with 233 kills on the year, according to MaxPreps.com, with fellow senior Amelia Dettermering adding 125. Dettermering also has a team-best 42 aces and Olivia Dettermering runs the offense with 320 assists.

McDonell defeated Prentice in straight sets in a nonconference matchup at the end of the regular season on Oct. 16.