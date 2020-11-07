Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell tops Prentice in three sets in semis, advances to Saturday night's championship game

LITTLE CHUTE — The McDonell volleyball team made quick work of Prentice on Saturday afternoon to advance to Saturday evening's Division 4 state championship game with a straight-set win (25-15, 25-16, 25-17) in the state semifinals.
McDonell faces the winner of the second semifinal contest between Eau Claire Immanuel and Catholic Central for a state championship later today.
Destiny Baughman had 12 kills to lead the offense while Sidney Rice (eight kills), Maggie Craker (six kills) and Kait Ortmann (six kills) also led the team up front.
Craker had a team-best 17 digs to go with 30 assists and a pair of aces and blocks while Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had 17 and 15 digs, respectively.
Video highlights from McDonell’s state semifinal win over Prentice. @McDMacksVB pic.twitter.com/gaieaWhudI— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) November 7, 2020
Big runs of offense were the name of the game for the Macks (21-1) in their semifinal win over the Buccaneers (10-5) and helped McDonell take the first two sets before needing to come from behind to complete the sweep.
Prentice engineered a run of its own with six points in a row capped by a kill from Olivia Burcaw to take an early 6-1 lead and later led by four at 12-8 following a solo block from Kyla Murphy.
The Macks chipped away at the lead and tallied five points in a row to go in front 16-13. Prentice stayed hot on McDonell's heels at 19-16 before five points in a row put the Macks on the brink of the sweep and Baughman capped the win with a kill to send the Macks to the state finals for the first time since the program's 2009 state title season.
"We let down mentally and that's what happens when you let down mentally in the state tournament and fortunately we were able to snap back out of that very quickly and control our side," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the slow start to the third set. "But that's what we had to do. We had to settle down, reset ourselves and just get back into what we do."
A six-point run mostly off the arm of Ella Haley opened the first set and after Prentice closed to within one at 7-6 Kait Ortmann led a push of 13 straight points, 12 coming off her arm to turn a tight opening set into a rout.
"I think that it helped us settle the nerves and it helped us stay focused," Hanson said of the team's strong start in the opening set.
Haley again showed her serving might in the second set, breaking open a tie game at 16 by serving the final eight points including two aces at the end to put the Macks in the drivers seat in front two sets to zero.
Haley and Ortmann each had five aces as aggressive serves were the gameplan for the Macks.
"We served really aggressively, which was our gameplan to take them out of their offense," Hanson said. "They're a very offensive team and we knew that if we served well we could get them more off-speed shots and we could defend that a lot easier."
