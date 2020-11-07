Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell tops Prentice in three sets in semis, advances to Saturday night's championship game

"We let down mentally and that's what happens when you let down mentally in the state tournament and fortunately we were able to snap back out of that very quickly and control our side," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the slow start to the third set. "But that's what we had to do. We had to settle down, reset ourselves and just get back into what we do."

A six-point run mostly off the arm of Ella Haley opened the first set and after Prentice closed to within one at 7-6 Kait Ortmann led a push of 13 straight points, 12 coming off her arm to turn a tight opening set into a rout.

"I think that it helped us settle the nerves and it helped us stay focused," Hanson said of the team's strong start in the opening set.

Haley again showed her serving might in the second set, breaking open a tie game at 16 by serving the final eight points including two aces at the end to put the Macks in the drivers seat in front two sets to zero.

Haley and Ortmann each had five aces as aggressive serves were the gameplan for the Macks.

"We served really aggressively, which was our gameplan to take them out of their offense," Hanson said. "They're a very offensive team and we knew that if we served well we could get them more off-speed shots and we could defend that a lot easier."

