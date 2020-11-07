Prep Volleyball Division 4 State Notebook: Freshman Dorn comes up big in first varsity action as a part of McDonell's runner-up run

"I would see a lot of bravery in her," senior Kate Roth said of Dorn. "She was pretty scared and we just told her she would do good and hyped her up and told her it was OK if she made a mistake and she would get by it."

"I think we're all just really proud of her for stepping up the way that she did and doing as well as she did with the circumstances the way they are," senior Sidney Rice added.

Senior legacy

Seniors Maggie Craker, Ella Haley, Rice, Roth and Samantha Wirtz suited up for the final time for McDonell at Saturday's state tournament.

The veterans were key parts of the team, contributing with their play on the court as well as their leadership off it amid the unprecedented circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The group help guide the program back to state for the first time since 2010 and helped lead the Macks to a trophy, the first for McDonell in volleyball since winning the 2009 Division 4 state title.

Rice said the seniors will remember this year's team for the closeness they have and the friendships made.

"Some of us play other sports but I really think volleyball is the sport that brought us all together and made us feel like one whole team," Rice said.

