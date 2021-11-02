Prep Volleyball Division 4 State Notebook: McDonell's Baughman strong in return from mid-season injury

Many different scenarios raced through Destiny Baughman's head in the minutes and moments after suffering an injury against Bloomer on Sept. 28.

But the worst thoughts were avoided, and the McDonell senior outside hitter has returned to the volleyball court sharp in helping the Macks advance to the Division 4 state tournament for a second year in a row.

Baughman enters this Friday's state semifinal matchup against Wonewoc-Center at the Resch Center in Green Bay feeling good with her play to match. A Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state honorable mention in 2020, Baughman's senior season came into doubt when she was injured during a nasty tumble against the Blackhawks a little more than a month ago.

“I wasn’t sure. There was a lot of theories on what happened to my knee, and they were all kind of freaking me out. Like ‘Oh, you might’ve torn your ACL, and you’ll be out,'" Baughman said of the moment. "I was freaking out on the bench, but I’m glad that I’m not.”

Ultimately Baughman was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and missed a few weeks, returning just before the playoffs started. The senior has picked up where she left off and enters state third on the team in kills (241) and digs (270) despite missing a decent chunk of time.

“I’m still able to do everything I want to do. But I use more communication because that’s how my injury happened," Baughman said.

Baughman is a key part of a deep group of hitters for the Macks and also one of five seniors on the team along with Lauryn Deetz, Sydney Flanagan, Emma Stelter and Kait Ortmann and her impact on offense and defense was missed during her absence.

“A really low point was when we did lose Desi," Flanagan said. "We saw how things were without Desi, and it kinda sucked without Desi.”

Dating back to last fall's Division 4 state runner-up finish, Baughman has advanced to state in four consecutive sports seasons. She was a part of the McDonell girls basketball team that advanced to the Division 5 state tournament last winter, scoring six points and pulling down three rebounds in just shy of 23 minutes of action in her team's 46-43 loss to eventual state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. She followed that up in the spring by advancing to the Division 3 state track and field championships in the high jump and triple jump, taking seventh in the triple jump and breaking her own school record in the process and tied for ninth in the high jump.

Seniors excited for state

McDonell's group of seniors were all a part of last year's Division 4 state runner-up squad, playing during the team's two state tournament matchups.

But the 2020 state tournament was different than what the veterans will see this week. Last year, the WIAA hosted its state tournaments for the four divisions at four different sites across the state on one day. The Division 4 state tournament was hosted in Little Chute, just outside Appleton.

Ortmann said it was tough to play a state semifinal then wait six hours before getting going again to play for a gold ball. The Macks fell to Burlington Catholic Central in straight sets of the championship game after defeating Prentice in three sets during the semifinals.

This year the tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay and the veterans are excited for the week — everything from leaving Thursday to being around the state tournament as both players and spectators.

“We’re really excited," Flanagan said. "We’re really itching for that real experience. We’re really, really excited.”

Last team standing

The Western Cloverbelt Conference once again had a strong accounting of itself in the volleyball playoffs, and the team that finished fifth in the league standings is the one still alive.

McDonell went 3-4 in Western Cloverbelt play during the regular season with wins over Thorp, Cadott and Eau Claire Regis and losses to Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd. Overall, seven of the conference's eight teams won their first game of the playoffs with five (McDonell, Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd) playing for regional championships.

McDonell, Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd took home regional titles before the Crickets fell to La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 semifinals and the Orioles were defeated by Oconto in the Division 3 sectional finals.

