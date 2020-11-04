Prep Volleyball Division 4 State Notebook: Western Cloverbelt Conference flexes volleyball muscle with McDonell, Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild state bound

They played for the program.

All three spent time on the court as Macks and have been credited by both Hanson and the players for their abilities.

“I think that it gives our coaching staff a better understand of what our program expectations are,” Hanson said of the assistants. “Having lived through what McDonell volleyball is about and being a part of the legacy and the expectations, they’re able to instill that and they just live it. That’s what we do and just who we are and it makes it easier for us to be consistent across that and give the same message, no matter who we’re talking to and what the conversation is. We’re consistent as a coaching staff in what our goals and priorities are to be successful as a team.”

Senior setter Maggie Craker credited Horan, who was a senior during her freshman year in 2017, for helping her with her defense on the right side, a spot Horan played.

Peters played for assistant coach Steve Roesler as a part of the team’s 2014 regional championship squad.

Oeljtan played the right side for Macks during the program’s Division 4 state championship season in 2009, leading the team with 15 kills in its championship victory over Wausau Newman.