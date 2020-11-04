Prep Volleyball Division 4 State Notebook: Western Cloverbelt Conference flexes volleyball muscle with McDonell, Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild state bound

If you look across the prep sports spectrum, chances are you’ll find at least one team from the Western Cloverbelt Conference that can compete at a state level.
Amid a unique fall with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league has found another sport to flex its muscle in as three of the conference’s eight teams have advanced to this Saturday’s state volleyball championships with McDonell a top seed in Division 4 and Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild in action in Division 3.
Fourteen different conferences will be represented this Saturday when the volleyball state championship tournaments are contested across four different divisions at different sites around the state. The Western Cloverbelt is the only one with more than one representative.
The Macks (20-1) won the league championship in the regular season with an unbeaten 7-0 record, but also suffered their only loss thus far to a conference foe when Fall Creek defeated McDonell in a nonconference triangular on Oct. 3.
“I think our conference has notoriously been tough, and I think that’s been a huge success for teams that come out of our conference in the playoffs because you are able to play tough competition all year long,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the league’s success. “You are able to be challenged and your weaknesses are somewhat exposed during the conference season and that makes you stronger in the end.”
Fall Creek (16-2) is a No. 3 seed in Division 3 and faces No. 2 Waterloo (25-4) in the semifinals at Wausau West at 4 p.m. The Crickets finished second to McDonell in the league standings and are making a return trip to state after advancing to the semifinals a season ago. Junior middle blocker/outside hitter Gianna Vollrath (258 kills) has anchored the offense for the Crickets with a largely different team than the one that won the conference title in 2019.
Osseo-Fairchild (8-5) has made a Cinderella run to the state tournament after finishing seventh in the league standings. The Thunder have won seven in a row and punched their first-ever trip to state with a straight-set win over Cochrane-Fountain City in the sectional finals. Senior middle blocker Madison Hugdahl is the lone senior on the squad while juniors Brooke McCune (147 kills) and Mariah Steinke (100 kills) lead the offense when the Thunder face top seed Howards Grove (19-1) in the other Division 3 semifinal at 1 p.m. The two semifinals winners meet at 7:30 p.m. for the state championship.
Since 2015 six of the league’s eight programs (McDonell, Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd, Altoona and Eau Claire Regis) have advanced to at least the sectional finals in the volleyball postseason.
Informed assistants
McDonell assistant coaches Shannon Horan, April Newton and Christi Oeljtan have a clear understanding of what coach Kat Hanson expects.
They played for the program.
All three spent time on the court as Macks and have been credited by both Hanson and the players for their abilities.
“I think that it gives our coaching staff a better understand of what our program expectations are,” Hanson said of the assistants. “Having lived through what McDonell volleyball is about and being a part of the legacy and the expectations, they’re able to instill that and they just live it. That’s what we do and just who we are and it makes it easier for us to be consistent across that and give the same message, no matter who we’re talking to and what the conversation is. We’re consistent as a coaching staff in what our goals and priorities are to be successful as a team.”
Senior setter Maggie Craker credited Horan, who was a senior during her freshman year in 2017, for helping her with her defense on the right side, a spot Horan played.
Peters played for assistant coach Steve Roesler as a part of the team’s 2014 regional championship squad.
Oeljtan played the right side for Macks during the program’s Division 4 state championship season in 2009, leading the team with 15 kills in its championship victory over Wausau Newman.
“It’s actually really helpful and really exciting knowing that after this many years or four years down the road we can come back here and we can always rely on the people that know what position we’ve been in before and how to mentally prepare us and physical prepare us,” senior Sidney Rice said of the staff.
Only blemish
River Falls (12-0) is at the Division 1 state tournament for a fifth year in a row as the Big Rivers Conference champion Wildcats open play as a No. 2 seed at 4 p.m. Saturday versus Burlington in the semifinals.
The Wildcats went unbeaten in league play and did not lose a single set in four playoff wins, including a regional final victory over Chi-Hi.
River Falls has lost only two sets this season, both coming against the Cardinals in early-season 3-1 wins on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.
Next up
A change was made to the Division 2 field on Tuesday when Madison Edgewood voluntarily withdrew from the tournament.
Platteville, the team Edgewood defeated in Saturday’s sectional finals, now jumps into the tournament and will face Lakeside Lutheran in a semifinal matchup at 4 p.m. in Kaukauna.
Luxemburg-Casco faces Heart O’North Conference champion St. Croix Falls in the first semifinal of the day at 1 p.m.
