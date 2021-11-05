Prep Volleyball Division 4 State Semifinal Notebook: McDonell's Hughes relishes for state tournament experience after missing end of 2020's run

GREEN BAY — Marley Hughes was a big part of the McDonell volleyball team’s push to a Division 4 state runner-up finish in 2020.

But the junior middle hitter didn’t get the chance to play for the Macks at the end of that run a season ago as she was in COVID-19 related quarantine for the final few matches, including the state tournament.

Hughes played a big role in Friday’s Division 4 state semifinal victory over Wonewoc-Center, tying for the team lead with six kills. She opened the scoring for the Macks in Friday’s win with a kill to even the first set at 1-all. Hughes’ last match of the 2020 season was the sectional semifinal win over Northwood, in which she had seven kills in a straight-set win. But soon after she was in quarantine with her family and watched the team’s run to a silver ball from home.

“I was sitting on my couch in my basement with my parents and I was just watching the games, cheering them on — getting frustrated when things went bad but getting off the couch cheering when things went good,” Hughes said of the end of last season.

Hughes came back this fall to earn All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team honors and was second on the team in kills (285) entering state. This year, she’ll have the chance to help her team bring home a gold ball.

“I love our team,” Hughes said. “I feel like right now is our prime time, working really well together.”

Strong serves

Big runs in the second and third sets helped the Macks pull away to the sweep over the Wolves. Strong swings at the service line were a big reason for those runs as the Macks finished with 16 total aces for the match.

Abby Bresina had a team-high seven aces, while Lauryn Deetz added four and Kaitlyn Ortmann had three. Overall, the Macks had just six service errors for the match. Comparatively, the Wolves had just four aces with five serve errors.

Rough road

The path to the state championship game for McDonell was a tough one. The Macks finished 3-4 in Western Cloverbelt Conference play during the regular season and at one point lost seven of nine matches played. But McDonell has turned it around in recent weeks with a renewed focus that carried the Macks back to state.

“This state (tournament trip) wasn’t really what we were looking for in the middle of the season,” Deetz said. “We were just looking at bettering ourselves, becoming better so that we could go to state and work harder for state. So knowing we were able to flip things around and play so well together as a team and that this is our end goal where we actually are is a great achievement for us.”

No nerves

Friday’s win was the first victory for the Macks at the Resch Center since 2009, when the program defeated Wausau Newman in the state championship. The program returned to state in 2010 but fell in straight sets to Highland. Last year, McDonell qualified for the Division 4 state tournament, but the division’s semis and finals were played at Little Chute High School as the four divisions were played at four different sites across the state.

The Resch Center housed plenty of fans for Friday morning’s Division 4 semifinals, as both were played at the same time. Despite the unique environment, both the McDonell players and coaches said they felt calm entering play.

“I think it helps that we were here yesterday watching teams play, but for me it was weird — I was actually pretty calm when I came in and my nerves were calm,” McDonell senior Destiny Baughman said.

Others in action

River Falls qualified for the Division 1 state tournament for a sixth year in a row after defeating Chi-Hi in five sets last Saturday in the sectional finals. The Wildcats fell in their first matchup at the state tournament on Thursday, losing in five sets as a No. 6 seed to No. 3 Brookfield Central (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 19-25, 7-15). Haley Graetz led the Wildcats with 13 kills while Brynn Johnson and Dani Lien had 12 kills apiece in defeat. Mckenna Wucherer had a monster game in the victory for Brookfield Central with 32 kills as her team moved on to Friday evening’s semifinals.

Oconto fell in its Division 3 semifinal in straight sets to Howards Grove (8-25, 24-26, 11-25) on Friday afternoon. Hannah Moe led the Blue Devils with eight kills. Oconto defeated Stanley-Boyd in four sets in last Saturday’s sectional finals.

